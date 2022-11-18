WEB 29: Grammy nomination rundown, High Plains winter events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble, Digital Reporter David Gay joined the show to talk about Grammy nominations and the Ticketmaster meltdown that occurred due to the massive sales of Taylor Swift’s tour.

Plus, we’re dissecting the new relationship between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski along with winter events for the whole family here on the High Plains.

2023 Grammy Nominations

The Grammy nominations were just announced and there’s plenty to talk about including the most notable snubs and surprises.

Beyoncé was nominated in multiple categories including album of the year and record of the year, tying her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician. Beyoncé is the most awarded female artist in Grammy history and if Beyoncé wins four more Grammys she will overtake conductor Georg Solti with the most Grammy awards of all time.

Beyoncé’s nominations were no surprise, however, Swedish band ABBA was nominated for best album and record of the year, 52 years after the band formed. The legendary band has multiple hits that have reached the charts, but last year was the first time that ABBA was nominated for a Grammy. In another surprise, Björk’s studio album received a Grammy nomination, just making the consideration deadline.

Snubs that have gained traction included the lack of nominations for the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the beloved movie “Encanto,” along with zero nominations for Megan Thee Stallion and Elton John.

Ticketmaster drama due to Taylor Swift tour

Ticketmaster is under fire after many fans were forced to wait for long periods of time to get their Taylor Swift tour tickets due to the site crashing.

Representatives addressed the Ticketmaster meltdown with The Hill reporting that US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated, “Daily Reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, its merger with LiveNation should never have been approved.”

Back in 1994, the popular rock band Pearl Jam filed a complaint against Ticketmaster explaining that the company was “virtually absolute monopoly on the distribution of tickets to concerts.”

The latest coverage detailed that Swift had wrote on her Instagram story on Friday, “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse…”

“But it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” Swift wrote.

Swift did not directly name Ticketmaster as the subject of her statement, NBC News said.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating

Multiple reports have confirmed that comedian Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski are now dating.

The news comes after Davidson’s very public split from business and media mogul Kim Kardashian after nine months of dating.

According to photos on PageSix, the couple was seen getting cozy at her New York apartment as they met up to celebrate Davidson’s 29th birthday on Nov. 16. Ratajkowski then reportedly called an Uber which would then take her to a different residence to meet Davidson. Sources told the outlet that the couple is in the early stages of their relationship but that they “both really like each other.”

Winter events on the High Plains

The holidays are fastly approaching which means winter events on the High Plains are abundant.

MyHighPlains.com has the dates, times, and locations of holiday events in the area including a concert on Saturday from electronic violinist and artist Lindsey Sterling.

In addition, the always popular Electric Light Parade is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, while the Lone Star Ballet will present the Nutcracker Ballet from Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.

Don’t miss out on these fun events for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season.