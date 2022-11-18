ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Amazon Warns Order Scams Are on the Rise After Initiating Takedowns of 20,000 Phishing Websites

By David Nadelle
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBY56_0jFz17R800

As the holiday season approaches , so do more scammers intent on fleecing money out of vulnerable or unprotected victims . Per ABC News, Amazon has already begun takedowns of more than 20,000 phishing websites and 10,000 phone numbers associated with business-impersonation scams.

Student Loan Forgiveness Scams: Protect Yourself With These Government Tips
Beware Text Alert Scams This Holiday Season: 4 Tips To Protect Yourself

Amazon is warning consumers to be on alert for fake Amazon employees phishing for consumers’ credit card information, bank account information or Social Security number. Said scammers often use these pieces of information to commit identity theft. Calls or text messages from a scammer may claim a problem with your account, a failed credit card payment or a lost package — in reality, these are a form of confirmation scam.

Fraudulent text messages are popular among identity and financial thieves right now. A common example asks a potential Amazon customer to contact customer care regarding an order (an order they never placed, in actuality). Another fraudster may use a fake order number and an apparent emergency with the payment to get a person to contact “Amazon” (in reality, the scammer or their associates) for a refund.

As Amazon’s vice president of selling partner services, Dharmesh Mehta, told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” scammers often emphasize that urgency is required to repair whatever order problem exists.

“A scammer will send a fake order confirmation looking like you bought something online or in a store and pretend that you need to urgently contact customer service,” said Mehta. “And they’ll give you a link or a phone number to try and contact them.”

How To Avoid Amazon Text or email Scams

Scammers are often convincing and sound official, so you must be cautious. Amazon recommends the following preventative measures:

  • Do not click on any suspicious links.
  • Do not call or text any phone numbers you don’t recognize.
  • Be wary of any sense of urgency being pushed by an alleged contact.
  • When in doubt, contact customer service directly and file a report.
  • When using email, look for the Amazon smile logo. That is an icon used to verify the message is directly from Amazon. (Though this, too, could be replicated).

Job recruiting scams are nothing new, but there seems to be an uptick in these recently too, especially those promising guaranteed or easy income from fake Amazon representatives.

According to CBS8’s transparency advocate platform VERIFY, fraudsters are increasingly contacting Facebook and Twitter users and hijacking group messages with enticing remote, well-paid offers. They are even targeting people directly through personal, direct messaging with posts like this:

“Hello, are you looking for a part-time job now? We provide sales growth services for Amazon, and you can get a stable income of $10-200 in just one hour a day. You do not need to pay any deposit or membership fee, regardless of gender, 25-70 years old, and the Commission is paid every day. If you are interested, please add my telegram.”

An Amazon spokesperson told VERIFY that the company will never ask job candidates for cash in any form — or at any point in the application process — but thieves are starting to drag out information with false promises. Fraudsters then recommend enabling a separate cross-platform messenger, like Telegram, to communicate.

Back in April, AARP reviewed popular scams for 2022 and noted a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report claiming that one-third of all business-imposter fraud complaints involve someone purporting to work for Amazon. It’s unfortunate, but people seem to trust “Amazon” swindlers, possibly because the brand is such a well-known and widely popular retail entity.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?
More: Warren Calls Out Zelle for Scam Uptick as Banks Push Back — Protect Transactions in 3 Ways

When it comes to scammers trying to get your money (and personal information), protect yourself by using common sense and continuing to monitor your identity everywhere. If you receive correspondence you think may be fraudulent and may not be from Amazon, you can report it using Amazon’s reporting form .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Amazon Warns Order Scams Are on the Rise After Initiating Takedowns of 20,000 Phishing Websites

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

I have had trouble with getting the app on Amazon to recognize my face so I could make a payment on my account the past few days. I wanted them to contact me but when I answered my phone I couldn’t understand anything the representative said. I decided to make my payment directly with the card company. I’m not sure if I trust anything at the moment.

Reply
5
Sandra Louth
3d ago

I just go directly to my Amazon account. I never use the number provided by the person on the phone.

Reply
7
Al Bundy
2d ago

I keep getting emails saying that my Amazon account is being charged $299.99 and when I go on the account there is no such charge.

Reply(1)
2
Related
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Motley Fool

Could Amazon Be on the Brink of a Huge Mistake?

Amazon.com has permission to launch 3,236 Kuiper satellites to provide internet broadband service from space. There's just one catch: Amazon needs to have half the work done by 2026 -- and so far, it hasn't launched a single satellite. Now, Amazon is contemplating asking SpaceX -- currently the biggest player...
North Platte Post

Facebook alert: Local buy-and-sell group scams on the rise

BBB is warning Facebook users that sharing a certain kind of attention-grabbing post might put their friends at risk of falling victim to a scam. You are scrolling through Facebook, and a gut-wrenching post about an injured, lost pet or a missing child grabs your attention. You want to help, so you share the post on your own profile.
FLORIDA STATE
intheknow.com

Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
215K+
Followers
15K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy