Colorado Springs Gazette: Starbucks strike unveils the downside of unions

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Police Identify First Victim of Colorado Springs Mass ShootingEric LeopardiColorado Springs, CO
Related
coloradosun.com
Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year
In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis delivers for Colorado kids | OPINION
Coloradans sent a strong message earlier this month when they overwhelmingly reelected Gov. Jared Polis to a second term: investing in children is a priority. Defeating his challenger by nearly 20 points, Polis will have an additional four years to lead for Colorado’s youngest children. The governor’s track record...
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
Hours After Club Q Shooting, Right-Wing Account Attacks Colorado Drag Group
The Club Q shooting comes amid a rash of protests, threats and violent assaults against businesses that hosted drag events this year.
coloradosun.com
Xcel’s $32M plan for Sloan Lake area ignites debate over Colorado’s energy future
A relatively small Xcel Energy natural gas project to serve homes in the Sloan Lake area set off a major debate at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission over the state’s energy future and its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Environmentalists, consumer advocates and commission staff opposed the $32...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
coloradopolitics.com
What is Colorado’s red flag law?
In Colorado, courts can temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed to be a risk to themselves or others under the state’s “red flag” law. The state legislature passed the law in 2019, with supporters calling it a key tool to prevent gun violence. Colorado has continued to fall victim to mass shootings in the years since the law took effect — from the Boulder King Soopers attack that killed 10 in March 2021, to the shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood that killed five in December 2021, to the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting that killed five on Saturday.
coloradopolitics.com
21 Colorado schools to receive governor’s Bright Spot Award
Gov. Jared Polis selected 21 schools throughout Colorado that have demonstrated excellence and growth in student achievement to receive the governor’s Bright Spot Award. The Bright Spot Award is a new recognition created to honor schools that have academically excelled since 2019, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the award, the selected schools will receive $50,000 to spend on investments.
Colorado Voters Rejected Booze To-Go and Expanded Alcohol Delivery
Colorado had three alcohol-related deregulatory measures on November's ballot. Two measures did not pass. Proposition 124 would have expanded the freedom for retail liquor store owners to own an unlimited number of licenses. State law currently caps that number at three. The measure, which would have been phased incrementally over the next 15 years, fell by a nearly 2-1 margin.
coloradopolitics.com
5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs
All five victims — whose ages ranged from 22 to 40 — of a Saturday night shooting rampage at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon news conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Prison chief risked public’s safety
It can help to use a carrot as well as a stick — figuratively speaking — in controlling criminals behind bars. It can even make sense to test novel approaches to prison life if they show potential to rehabilitate convicts. Just don’t let any reforms jeopardize public safety.
denverite.com
Denver Rescue Mission says it’ll remove anti-LGBTQ language from employee handbook
The Denver Rescue Mission will remove language that prohibits employees from “acting on same sex attraction” and “rejecting of one’s biological sex,” according to a statement from the nonprofit. Denverite first reported on the language from the handbook last week after receiving a tip. “After...
coloradosun.com
Opinion: ‘Housing First’ does not mean housing only
In an Oct. 22 opinion piece in the Colorado Sun, a Denver resident argued that a “rehabilitation first” approach involving temporary housing and required rehab is the best way to solve homelessness. But that’s not what the research evidence shows. Rather, the approach of providing housing first...
coloradopolitics.com
Biden joins Polis, other Colorado leaders in condemning Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
President Joe Biden on Sunday joined Colorado's political leaders in condemning the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 18 at a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs. Biden viewed the shooting — the latest in a string of mass killings in Colorado that stretched as far back...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado legislators vow to focus on gun violence in wake of Club Q shooting
While a group of lawmakers has been informally talking about preventing gun violence for several years, an effort to formally organize surfaced just days before Saturday's shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The Gun Violence Prevention Caucus, a group of 20 lawmakers from the House and Senate, is headed...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
Comments / 2