ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

See Chris Evans Deftly Dodge The Question When Asked About The Best Hollywood Chris

By Ryan LaBee
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXFqR_0jFz0g0z00

Which Chris is the best Hollywood Chris is the age-old question. Pine doesn't lead a Marvel superhero franchise like the other Chrises, so he may seem like the underdog. Heck, he even said as much . But he has Star Trek and tons of talent. Hemsworth is funny and chiseled like the god he is famous for playing–seriously, have you seen this man's workouts ? Pratt also has the face of a leading man and the charm, not to mention he has funny best-friend vibes. See, this is so hard! But what does People's Sexiest Man Alive (that's going to give him a leg up in the debate), Chris Evans, think about the best Chris discussion? You can see him deftly dodge the question for yourself.

People posted an interview on their Instagram with the actor, who sat down for a "this-or-that" style interview with the magazine. The Captain America actor was asked to choose between two competing things. He had no problem answering "Netflix and Chill" when picking between that answer or "the Red Carpet." It was also relatively easy for the Boston Born actor to decide between the Red Sox or The Patriots–he chose the Patriots. However, there was one "this or that" question he emphatically refused to answer. That was between his Avengers: End Game costars Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth. You can see the actor's hilarious response below

That's a way to be a friend, just pass on the answer! This of course, wasn't the only question he passed on. He also refused to pick between Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling. The actor said it was a tough call before ultimately passing:

Tough call! Not gonna do it. Pass!

That's an appropriate and poetic response by the Avengers star because Reynolds himself had a hilarious reaction to who is the hottest Chris . Reynolds chooses his favorite Chris the same way he chooses ice cream, with a scoop of each. So in a world with Neapolitan ice cream and all the greatest Chrises, we may not need to choose.

One answer the star didn't shy from, which might get some Marvel fans up in arms, was between The Scarlet Witch and The Black Widow. Though the actor admitted it was impossible to choose, he settled on The Black Widow.

Impossible… impossible answer. But I'll say Black Widow.

The answer doesn't sound so "impossible," after all, Chris. Though Black Widow is not an all-out villain like The Scarlet Witch's turn in recent years. Also, Evans's return as Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's as Black Widow in any upcoming marvel movies is relatively unlikely, considering where the two characters' story arcs have ended. Black Widow may have been an easy and safe answer for the actor.

No matter where your opinion falls in the "which Chris is the best" debate, it might be worth noting all the times Evans has been a real-life Captain America . Seriously the guy is the best. But, despite that, my money is still on Chris Pine. What can I say? I'm not Ryan Reynolds. I like my ice cream with three scoops–all chocolate–and I like an underdog.

On streaming, you can watch all the Chrises in their respective Marvel films (except Pine). All you need is a Disney+ subscription. For all your movie-going plans, stay tuned to CinemaBlend and check out our list of upcoming movie releases.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else

Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Looks Downcast In First Appearance After Matthew Perry Revealed Their Secret Affair

Valerie Bertinelli was seen for the first time since she admitted she was "mortified" by Mathew Perry's confession of their steamy makeout session while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out next to them. The actress, 62, was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 27, as she ran errands. Going makeup-free, Bertinelli dressed in a black graphic T-shirt of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band, Mammoth WVH, and matching black pants.Bertinelli hid her eyes with sunglasses and kept a straight face as she walked passed the paparazzi, as seen in photos. MATTHEW PERRY ISSUES APOLOGY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
163K+
Followers
40K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy