Edward Harrison
4d ago
it's insane to let this dope continue to cross our borders willy nilly and then only get concerned when Americans start fooling with it.... this War on Drugs was never meant to be won...🌀
Reply(1)
3
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 21, 2022
Jerath Hicks, 32, Sneads, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Earhart, 21, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 182 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
franklincounty.news
State alleges pool contractor ripped off nearly $400K
A 42-year-old Altha man who claimed to have a business installing in-ground residential pools has been charged with defrauding homeowners in Franklin and Gulf counties by taking large deposits and then never completing the work. Tracy Matthew McClain, 42, Altha, owner of Blue Water Pools, was arrested following an investigation...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for November 21, 2022
Everth Reyes: Operating a motor vehicle without a license- sentenced to 10 days in jail with a $400 purge. Teddi Claybough: Retail petit theft- $5,000 bond. Edward Brown Jr.: Failure to appear for no valid driver’s license- amend sentence to add $300 purge. Joshua Kruszwicki: Violation of county probation-...
WJHG-TV
Traffic crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
niceville.com
Franklin County man sentenced for charges related to trafficking meth
FLORIDA – A Franklin County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges related to drug trafficking, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. John E. Evans, 55, of Eastpoint, Florida, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal...
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
Three people charged with manslaughter in multiple overdoses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said 288 people overdosed on opioids in Bay County last year, and 31 of them died. BCSO investigators charged three people in connection to three of those deaths. “If we have this number of deaths from any other cause, there would be absolute outrage,” Bay […]
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
WCTV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
WJHG-TV
Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident. On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69. According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving...
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
WJHG-TV
Investigation underway after South Walton Fire District computer systems hacked
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you live in south Walton County, officials want you to be aware of a potential data breach. South Walton Fire District officials said a ransomware attack targeted their computer system this past Memorial Day. They report the hack may have impacted patient information, specifically people the fire district transported between 2007 and 2019.
WJHG-TV
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A second family in Bay County lost their home to a fire in less than a week. “It’s still hard,” said Sarah Jarzynka, a Panama City resident who lost her home. “The day is going to replay for Chuck and me for a while.”
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 20-26
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Five Jamaicans arrested and charged in Panama City
Five Jamaican men were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in Panama City Beach in Florida. The men were allegedly found with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, New York last month. Anelka Green was wanted for allegedly firing several shots...
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
University of Florida
Jackson County Native Returns Home to Lead 4-H Youth Program
MARIANNA, Fla. – UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County welcomes Carly Barnes Montuani as the 4-H Youth Development Program agent. She brings more than a decade of experience in youth development, communication and administration to the position. She joined the team in September. 4-H is a national practical, non-formal educational program for youth. Florida 4-H is the youth development program of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach man hits vehicle, points gun at victim in road rage incident
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach man received multiple charges after a road rage incident in Okaloosa County Friday. Martin Arellano, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting an officer after an arrest report states he intentionally struck a victim's vehicle that cut him off in traffic.
WJHG-TV
How To Brine a Turkey With Gulf Coast State College Culinary part two
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful...
