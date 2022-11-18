Read full article on original website
webbweekly.com
Annette M. McClure, 61
Annette M. McClure of Trout Run 61, gained her angel wings on November 15,2022 surrounded by loved ones at UPMC Williamsport. Born April 16, 1961, in Williamsport, daughter of Vern L. Rhone (Betty) and Shirley (Evans) Cunningham. She was a graduate of Williamsport High School and worked for ShopVac for...
skooknews.com
Three Schuylkill County Government Officials Graduate from CCAP Academy for Excellence in County Government
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania announced that three Schuylkill County officials graduated from their Academy for Excellence in County Government. The CCAP Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 17 county officials including 3 from Schuylkill County from its program during ceremonies at its Fall Conference in Hershey.
Brookings Institution
Transforming coal country in Shamokin, Pennsylvania
Shamokin, Pennsylvania is a former coal town on its way to becoming an outdoor recreation destination after decades of decline. In this episode of Reimagine Rural, Tony Pipa returns to his roots to learn how an abandoned mine remediation project is helping spur community renewal. He speaks with local leaders and residents who are bringing their vision to life with the support of key public resources.
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
etxview.com
Mahanoy Twp. fire ruled accidental
PATRIOTIC HILL — The cause of a fire that damaged a Mahanoy Twp. home Sunday afternoon has been ruled accidental. Firefighters were called to 21 Patriotic Hill around 1 p.m. for a report of an electrical fire inside a home. The call was quickly upgraded to a working fire...
skooknews.com
Man Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assaulting Woman in Pottsville
A Philadelphia man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assaulting a woman in Pottsville early Monday. According to Chief of Police John Morrow, on Monday November 21st, 2022, around 1:00am, Pottsville Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of West Market Street for a domestic assault.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (November 1 to November 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Lidna A. Kruger to Christopher S. Stahley for $306,000. David A. and Jill C. Palanzo to Murtaza Akhter, Tabitha Bonnell for $567,500. 322 West Church Street. Alan C. and Victoria M. Funck to Joseph D. Gettle for $145,000. 84...
Thanksgiving dinner for thousands
SCRANTON, Pa. — The spirit of giving, in Scranton, two days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers are making sure thousands have a good dinner. Once again, the center of activity is the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue. Friends of the Poor and other volunteers are cooking Thanksgiving dinner, boxing...
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
skooknews.com
Minersville Man Arrested for Burglarizing Cass Township Home, Eating Food, and Fighting with Homeowner
A Minersville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he burglarized a home in Cass Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, around 10:00pm, when Devon Shaak, 32, of Minersville, walked onto a property on Low Road in Cass Township and found an open rear door of the home.
31st annual train expo in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A large crowd was at Park Place and the Taber Museum in Williamsport as those locations played host to the 31st annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo. The event featured countless toy trains on display. "Every year, we get a lot of regulars, but there is...
Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
WGAL
Lancaster County-based Conestoga Tours to close at end of year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A longtime Lancaster County bus company is closing at the end of the year. It's the end of the line for Conestoga Tours, which has origins dating to 1899. The tour company will lead its last trip at the end of December. "I feel like...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.112 Removing Dead or Trapped Birds, Insects, Rodents and other Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the dry ingredient storage area due to three dead mice in a glue trap in the storage area of the lower-level prep kitchen. 6 – 501.111...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Dies in City of Reading from Apparent Gunshot Wound
A Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County Friday night after he was found with a gunshot wound. On Friday evening, just before 10:00pm, Reading Police were called to the 200 Block of Penn Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. When police arrived, they found David...
skooknews.com
All Aboard! Santa Train Rides Announced for Minersville
The Railway Restoration Project 113 has announced scheduled dates for Santa Train Rides. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus and some of your favorite winter characters as they board the steam train behind the 113 on Saturday, December 10th, and Sunday, December 11th, at 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds transforming into winter wonderland
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Nope, that's not Santa and his reindeer on top of the roof. That's Angela Speaks putting the finishing touches on her coffee stand. She's one of about 180 vendors taking part in this weekend's Winterfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. "We have a hot chocolate bar with...
local21news.com
Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
