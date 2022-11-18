ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

webbweekly.com

Annette M. McClure, 61

Annette M. McClure of Trout Run 61, gained her angel wings on November 15,2022 surrounded by loved ones at UPMC Williamsport. Born April 16, 1961, in Williamsport, daughter of Vern L. Rhone (Betty) and Shirley (Evans) Cunningham. She was a graduate of Williamsport High School and worked for ShopVac for...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Three Schuylkill County Government Officials Graduate from CCAP Academy for Excellence in County Government

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania announced that three Schuylkill County officials graduated from their Academy for Excellence in County Government. The CCAP Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 17 county officials including 3 from Schuylkill County from its program during ceremonies at its Fall Conference in Hershey.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Brookings Institution

Transforming coal country in Shamokin, Pennsylvania

Shamokin, Pennsylvania is a former coal town on its way to becoming an outdoor recreation destination after decades of decline. In this episode of Reimagine Rural, Tony Pipa returns to his roots to learn how an abandoned mine remediation project is helping spur community renewal. He speaks with local leaders and residents who are bringing their vision to life with the support of key public resources.
SHAMOKIN, PA
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
etxview.com

Mahanoy Twp. fire ruled accidental

PATRIOTIC HILL — The cause of a fire that damaged a Mahanoy Twp. home Sunday afternoon has been ruled accidental. Firefighters were called to 21 Patriotic Hill around 1 p.m. for a report of an electrical fire inside a home. The call was quickly upgraded to a working fire...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County real estate transfers (November 1 to November 15)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Lidna A. Kruger to Christopher S. Stahley for $306,000. David A. and Jill C. Palanzo to Murtaza Akhter, Tabitha Bonnell for $567,500. 322 West Church Street. Alan C. and Victoria M. Funck to Joseph D. Gettle for $145,000. 84...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Thanksgiving dinner for thousands

SCRANTON, Pa. — The spirit of giving, in Scranton, two days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers are making sure thousands have a good dinner. Once again, the center of activity is the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue. Friends of the Poor and other volunteers are cooking Thanksgiving dinner, boxing...
SCRANTON, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Minersville Man Arrested for Burglarizing Cass Township Home, Eating Food, and Fighting with Homeowner

A Minersville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he burglarized a home in Cass Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, around 10:00pm, when Devon Shaak, 32, of Minersville, walked onto a property on Low Road in Cass Township and found an open rear door of the home.
MINERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

31st annual train expo in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A large crowd was at Park Place and the Taber Museum in Williamsport as those locations played host to the 31st annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo. The event featured countless toy trains on display. "Every year, we get a lot of regulars, but there is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
SCRANTON, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 501.112 Removing Dead or Trapped Birds, Insects, Rodents and other Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the dry ingredient storage area due to three dead mice in a glue trap in the storage area of the lower-level prep kitchen. 6 – 501.111...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Man Dies in City of Reading from Apparent Gunshot Wound

A Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County Friday night after he was found with a gunshot wound. On Friday evening, just before 10:00pm, Reading Police were called to the 200 Block of Penn Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. When police arrived, they found David...
POTTSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

All Aboard! Santa Train Rides Announced for Minersville

The Railway Restoration Project 113 has announced scheduled dates for Santa Train Rides. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus and some of your favorite winter characters as they board the steam train behind the 113 on Saturday, December 10th, and Sunday, December 11th, at 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
MINERSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

