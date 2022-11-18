ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 24

Barnacle Bill
4d ago

So Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a framework of analysis grounded in “THEORY”. CRT draws from the work of so called thinkers such as Black Power, Chicano, and radical movements from the 1960s and 1970s. CRT is based on STORYTELLING instead of evidence and reason, rejects truth and merit… CRT should not be thought in our primary and secondary schools systems. Other movements developed that apply critical race theory to specific groups. These include the Latino-critical (LatCrit), queer-critical, and Asian-critical movements. Do you think we should teach these also in our primary & secondary schools? CRT contains a "postmodernist-inspired skepticism of objectivity and truth", and has a tendency to interpret "any racial inequity or imbalance… I truly believe we should promote "patriotic education" in our primary and secondary schools. In college if a young adult wants to take a course - and pays for it - with no loan forgiveness 😁 go for it. I don’t want my children feeling guilty for something they have nothing to do with. Thanks

Reply(9)
16
Poor Richard
4d ago

Take CRT and shove it. It is an attempt by today’s racists to implement systemic racism in our society.

Reply(8)
11
Related
WTOP

Youngkin responds to backlash over proposed Virginia school history standards

Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s history standards in the classroom are receiving some criticism from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin recently expressed disappointment with his administration’s latest proposed history standards, released last week. He acknowledged omissions and mistakes regarding how race relations would be taught, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
LOUISIANA STATE
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy