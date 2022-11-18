So Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a framework of analysis grounded in “THEORY”. CRT draws from the work of so called thinkers such as Black Power, Chicano, and radical movements from the 1960s and 1970s. CRT is based on STORYTELLING instead of evidence and reason, rejects truth and merit… CRT should not be thought in our primary and secondary schools systems. Other movements developed that apply critical race theory to specific groups. These include the Latino-critical (LatCrit), queer-critical, and Asian-critical movements. Do you think we should teach these also in our primary & secondary schools? CRT contains a "postmodernist-inspired skepticism of objectivity and truth", and has a tendency to interpret "any racial inequity or imbalance… I truly believe we should promote "patriotic education" in our primary and secondary schools. In college if a young adult wants to take a course - and pays for it - with no loan forgiveness 😁 go for it. I don’t want my children feeling guilty for something they have nothing to do with. Thanks
Take CRT and shove it. It is an attempt by today’s racists to implement systemic racism in our society.
