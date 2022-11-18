Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
wvlt.tv
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools are working to stay open as nearby school districts close due to illness. Claiborne County Schools moved to virtual learning Monday, and Morgan County Schools and Jefferson County Schools closed completely. KCS has seen sickness across the board, but the number of students...
wvlt.tv
Christmas trees delivered for kids in East Tennessee children’s Hospital
wvlt.tv
Over 700 homebound seniors to receive Thanksgiving meals, goodie bags
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record number of deliveries will hit doorsteps across East Tennessee this Thanksgiving. Preparations are underway at Knoxville’s Community Action Committee for the organization’s Mobile Meals deliveries on Thanksgiving. That’s where they drop off Thanksgiving foods to area senior citizens who are homebound.
Knox County issues 150 violations for littering a year since hiring environmental officer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a year ago, Knox County hired an environmental officer. They were tasked with investigating large illegal dumping sites and tracking that litter back to its owners. Since they started, they said 150 violations have been issued. They also said eight businesses were taken to court...
Population growth paves the way for Knox County road work
With thousands moving into Knox County recently, here's how the government is keeping roads safe.
Billed by Surprise | Blount Co. veteran's credit lowered more than 50 points because of surprise medical bill
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A Blount County veteran, Ray Nelson, said his credit score dropped by more than 50 points because of a billing error. Nelson is a 100% disabled veteran because of his service in the First Gulf War. "I was lifting about 20 pounds of gear," Nelson said....
wvlt.tv
Knoxville CAC prepares for record Thanksgiving deliveries
wivk.com
Three Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are Refused Service at a North Knoxville Restaurant
Three Officers working a retail task force to help curb crime during the holiday season are refused service at McAlister’s on Schaad Road. It happened yesterday and Captain Aaron Yarnell with KCSO says he tried to contact the store’s manager but hasn’t heard back. He says this will not affect the way the department does their job. He says if this restaurant calls 9-1-1 they will respond and do everything they can to serve and protect them without prejudice.
wvlt.tv
‘No strings attached’ | Thousands of free meals donated ahead of holiday
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
WATE
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
Claiborne County students move to remote instruction starting Monday
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the rising number of illnesses affecting students and faculty, Claiborne County schools will be on remote instruction on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to CCS. New state law allows districts to utilize remote instructions in the event of dangerous or...
Former 'Hotel Knoxville' location to be turned into apartments for students and young professionals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A large slanted building with views of downtown Knoxville is being transformed. The iconic pyramid-shaped building near the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame could soon be an apartment complex for students and young professionals. According to an application for grant funding from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance,...
Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam. The scam involves a caller claiming to represent a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for fines over the phone, according to SPD. Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the...
Escaped Monroe County inmate captured in Knox County
A Monroe County inmate worker who escaped Friday night was captured in Monroe County according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures
TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
wvlt.tv
Zoo Knoxville visitors will get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich on these dates
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests visiting Zoo Knoxville will eligible for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich soon!. Participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the Knoxville area will offer a free sandwich via the restaurant’s app if guests visit from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. “We look forward to...
wvlt.tv
East Tennesseans help kids all over the world celebrate Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a lot of kids, opening presents on Christmas is the best part of the year. But for other children, gifts are a luxury they don’t get. Hundreds of volunteers across East Tennessee are making sure kids around the world can feel that excitement too.
