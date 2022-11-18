ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield

COALFIELD, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools are working to stay open as nearby school districts close due to illness. Claiborne County Schools moved to virtual learning Monday, and Morgan County Schools and Jefferson County Schools closed completely. KCS has seen sickness across the board, but the number of students...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Over 700 homebound seniors to receive Thanksgiving meals, goodie bags

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record number of deliveries will hit doorsteps across East Tennessee this Thanksgiving. Preparations are underway at Knoxville’s Community Action Committee for the organization’s Mobile Meals deliveries on Thanksgiving. That’s where they drop off Thanksgiving foods to area senior citizens who are homebound.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville CAC prepares for record Thanksgiving deliveries

KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Three Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are Refused Service at a North Knoxville Restaurant

Three Officers working a retail task force to help curb crime during the holiday season are refused service at McAlister’s on Schaad Road. It happened yesterday and Captain Aaron Yarnell with KCSO says he tried to contact the store’s manager but hasn’t heard back. He says this will not affect the way the department does their job. He says if this restaurant calls 9-1-1 they will respond and do everything they can to serve and protect them without prejudice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam. The scam involves a caller claiming to represent a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for fines over the phone, according to SPD. Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures

TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
wvlt.tv

Zoo Knoxville visitors will get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich on these dates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests visiting Zoo Knoxville will eligible for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich soon!. Participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the Knoxville area will offer a free sandwich via the restaurant’s app if guests visit from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. “We look forward to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennesseans help kids all over the world celebrate Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a lot of kids, opening presents on Christmas is the best part of the year. But for other children, gifts are a luxury they don’t get. Hundreds of volunteers across East Tennessee are making sure kids around the world can feel that excitement too.
KNOXVILLE, TN

