Beckley, WV

WTRF- 7News

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County commissioners oppose rate increase for Waste Management of W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners are speaking out in opposition to a monthly rate increase for Waste Management of West Virginia. The commissioners said in a news release Tuesday that Waste Management of West Virginia sent a notice to its customers, saying there will be an automatic rate increase of 5.34% that does not include fuel and tipping fee surcharges.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties

CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

UPDATE | Exit ramp reopens after tractor-trailer overturns

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Chelyan exit ramp on I-77 South in Kanawha County is back open Tuesday morning. The exit ramp reopened around 6:15 a.m. following an overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer. The semi truck overturned, shutting down the ramp for a little more than 3 hours. Police...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Structure fire reported near Beaver Antique Mall

UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and […]
BEAVER, WV
Metro News

Fayetteville celebrates 150th anniversary

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The town of Fayetteville, home to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, is celebrating a major milestone. The town is marking 150 years. An anniversary event was held Monday morning at the Fayette County Courthouse. Fayetteville is the county seat. Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Chipotle is coming to Beckley!

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City Officials confirm Chipotle is finally making its way to Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold announced today, November 22, 2022, that Beckley’s City Planning Commission has been into contact with developers who plan to bring the restaurant to 1080 North Eisenhower Drive. “I’ve been told it’s near Kohl’s, in that shopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

WVDOH flagger struck in Raleigh County; motorists are reminded to stay alert in work zones

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The thoughts of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are with a flagger struck by a car on the morning of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accident closes northbound lane of I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of I-77 has been blocked by emergency officials Tuesday following an accident. According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-77 at the 114.5 mile marker or the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit. The northbound left lane is closed. Further information has not been released. Keep...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Travel numbers inch closer to pre-pandemic levels

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The AAA Mid-Atlantic Thanksgiving travel forecast estimates more than 265,000 residents from the Mountain State will travel more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving week. That number is about 98% of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel volume from 2019, according to Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

