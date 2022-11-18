Read full article on original website
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
Street closures announced for Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston announced downtown street closures for the second annual Holly Jolly Brawley. Street closures for Holly Jolly Brawley begin in Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at noon and will last through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. Holly Jolly Brawley will take place downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, […]
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
Kanawha County commissioners oppose rate increase for Waste Management of W.Va.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners are speaking out in opposition to a monthly rate increase for Waste Management of West Virginia. The commissioners said in a news release Tuesday that Waste Management of West Virginia sent a notice to its customers, saying there will be an automatic rate increase of 5.34% that does not include fuel and tipping fee surcharges.
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties
CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
Kanawha County, West Virginia parents react to canceled bus routes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several bus routes taking students to school throughout Kanawha County were canceled Monday leaving some parents scrambling to find a way to get their kids to school. Anita Owens, a parent of two students that attend Clendenin Elementary School, said her family got the call Sunday night. “I’m having car […]
UPDATE | Exit ramp reopens after tractor-trailer overturns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Chelyan exit ramp on I-77 South in Kanawha County is back open Tuesday morning. The exit ramp reopened around 6:15 a.m. following an overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer. The semi truck overturned, shutting down the ramp for a little more than 3 hours. Police...
West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.
Local restaurant raises funds for West Virginia flood victims
CAMPELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – A local restaurant got to work today to help flood victims in the Mountain State. BowlezBoyzBBQ hosted a fundraising event to help those in need after flooding in August hit parts of West Virginia. The restaurant posted its Facebook page that on Nov. 21, 2022, if customers mentioned “CCC” or […]
Vehicle crashes into shop on Route 10 in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a shop on Route 10 in the Barboursville area, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Route 10. They say the vehicle went into a driveway and then went […]
Structure fire reported near Beaver Antique Mall
UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and […]
Fayetteville celebrates 150th anniversary
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The town of Fayetteville, home to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, is celebrating a major milestone. The town is marking 150 years. An anniversary event was held Monday morning at the Fayette County Courthouse. Fayetteville is the county seat. Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said...
Chipotle is coming to Beckley!
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City Officials confirm Chipotle is finally making its way to Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold announced today, November 22, 2022, that Beckley’s City Planning Commission has been into contact with developers who plan to bring the restaurant to 1080 North Eisenhower Drive. “I’ve been told it’s near Kohl’s, in that shopping […]
Inflation-fueled construction costs continue to impact school projects in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority approved more than $10 million in supplemental funding Monday for ongoing school construction projects in three West Virginia counties because of increasing construction costs. The SBA has been dealing with the inflation-fueled construction cost increases for about a year and has...
WVDOH flagger struck in Raleigh County; motorists are reminded to stay alert in work zones
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The thoughts of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are with a flagger struck by a car on the morning of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.
Accident closes northbound lane of I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of I-77 has been blocked by emergency officials Tuesday following an accident. According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-77 at the 114.5 mile marker or the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit. The northbound left lane is closed. Further information has not been released. Keep...
Travel numbers inch closer to pre-pandemic levels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The AAA Mid-Atlantic Thanksgiving travel forecast estimates more than 265,000 residents from the Mountain State will travel more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving week. That number is about 98% of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel volume from 2019, according to Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue...
