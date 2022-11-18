Read full article on original website
Audio: King and Queen announced for annual Festival of Trees event on November 26th
The King and Queen have been announced for the Gifted Group’s 14th Annual Festival of Trees in Trenton on November 26th. Brody Polk and Missy Rowlette were chosen by the group and will be in the parade. The lineup for the parade will begin at the Trenton High School...
Wright Memorial physician clinics and NCMC Athletic Department to host Toy Drive
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic, and North Central Missouri College Athletic Department are partnering together to host a toy drive that will benefit children in Grundy and Mercer counties. The toy drive will begin on Monday, November 28, and ends on Thursday, December 15.
Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade
The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
Bright Futures Trenton to hold clothing giveaway on December 11
Clothing for kids will be offered at two churches in Trenton on Sunday, December 11, 2022. A third location also will offer clothing, not limited to children. A spokesman for Bright Kids Bright Futures said collected items will be offered free of charge from 3 until 5 pm on December 11th at the First Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God Church.
Spickard Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 21st
The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance renewal on November 21st. The renewal included a 5.9% increase. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports there was a $3,670.56 increase in the yearly premium. The board voted to increase the employee contribution by $50 per paycheck. An employee...
Newtown-Harris to postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22 to honor Carolyn Reger
Newtown-Harris R-III will postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in order to honor the memory of a long-time, beloved member of the community. Carolyn Reger passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at the Newtown Christian Church in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.
University of Missouri Extension to host free farm tax workshops in December
The University of Missouri Extension will host free farm tax workshops in December to update farmers and ranchers on farm and individual tax filings. Locations will include Unionville and Princeton in this area. MU Extension agriculture business specialist Mary Sobba said farmers can attend via Zoom or in person at...
Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature string quartet performing Christmas music
The next performance on the Chillicothe Area Arts Council schedule will feature St. Mark’s Squared from Springfield, Missouri. The group will present “The Music of Christmas” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3 pm in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe. St. Mark’s Square is...
Gilman City Board of Education announces results of meeting from November 16th
The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education November 16th approved insurance rates for the 2023 year. The board will still pay 100% of the $5,000 deductible monthly premiums of $516.83. That is an increase of 3.9%. Employees will be able to get a deductible of $3,000 at a cost to the employee of $34.90 monthly.
Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon
Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Grundy R-5 Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 17th
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance coverage on November 17th. Coverage will go from December 31st this year to December 31st, 2023. The total cost of the coverage will be $41,931. The board approved a Christmas appreciation gift for non-certified staff members....
Boil advisory issued for Jamesport
The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
“Moms Breaking the Silence” to hold free seminars on grieving a loved one’s death and suicide prevention
Moms Breaking the Silence will hold seminars for individuals grieving a loved one’s death during the holidays and a suicide prevention training in Brookfield. The Surviving the Holidays seminars will be at the Moms Breaking the Silence office at 201 North Main on December 5th and 12th from 6 to 8 pm. The free seminars will help participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future.
Obituary & Services: Lela K. Hughes
Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born into this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardee’s for several years.
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of the city of Polo in Caldwell County; review initiated by citizen petition
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her office’s audit of the city of Polo, located in Caldwell County in northwest Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process. The audit resulted in a rating of “good.”. The audit found that the city has not adequately...
Obituary & Services: Doris Faye (Raymo) Pilcher
Mrs. Doris F. Pilcher, 91, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:30 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue
A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
Obituary & Services: Betty M. (Hill) High
Betty M. High, 96, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 12:10 A.M., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery. Family visitation will...
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Missouri State Auditor releases audit of the Clay County Collector and Property Tax System
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the Clay County Collector and Property Tax System. Missouri law requires the State Auditor to audit the offices of the County Collector whenever a vacancy occurs. In July 2021, the former Clay County Collector resigned from the office and a new collector was appointed.
