Stoplight intersection in Minot to be an all-way stop temporarily
The City of Minot is unsure about when it will be fixed, but for the time being, be cautious or even try to avoid it entirely.
County Discusses Four-Lane for Highway 52
MINOT – Some Ward County commissioners want Highway 52, from Minot to Voltaire, to become a four-lane highway. Commissioner Howard Anderson brought up the off-agenda topic at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday to county engineer Dana Larsen. “Since the road between here and Velva is a pretty busy road,...
Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed. A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on...
Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection. The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday. The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some...
UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
Man passes away after Ward County school bus crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a man involved in a two-vehicle crash occurring on November 15 has passed away as a direct result of injuries sustained in the accident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a school bus belonging to the Lewis and Clark School […]
