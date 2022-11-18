ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
mydakotan.com

County Discusses Four-Lane for Highway 52

MINOT – Some Ward County commissioners want Highway 52, from Minot to Voltaire, to become a four-lane highway. Commissioner Howard Anderson brought up the off-agenda topic at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday to county engineer Dana Larsen. “Since the road between here and Velva is a pretty busy road,...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed. A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection. The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday. The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Man passes away after Ward County school bus crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a man involved in a two-vehicle crash occurring on November 15 has passed away as a direct result of injuries sustained in the accident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a school bus belonging to the Lewis and Clark School […]
WARD COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy