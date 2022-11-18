ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Here’s why North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says he’s pushing for the Respect for Marriage Act

By Steve Doyle
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOhxi_0jFz016Z00

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said he was motivated as much by protecting religious freedom as securing the future for same-sex couples who have married when he helped craft an amendment and push through the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. Senate.

The bill, including a bipartisan compromise that Tillis announced on Tuesday, passed its procedural vote in the Senate with 12 Republicans backing it – including Tillis and retiring Richard Burr of North Carolina – and Tillis says the Senate will take its final two votes after Thanksgiving and that he is “confident we have the votes” to pass it.

Who will run to replace North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper? Here are 6 possibilities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzD1b_0jFz016Z00
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C., center) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Wednesday’s roll call, which wound up as 62-47, meant there would be no filibuster to scuttle the consideration of the bill, an augmented version of the measure passed in July by the House that Tillis said he “would not have voted for.”

He discussed his perspective during a virtual press conference on Thursday morning, and he was clear about his goals in developing the amendment with Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmKqJ_0jFz016Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04T93a_0jFz016Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7cI5_0jFz016Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZtda_0jFz016Z00

“The House bill had a number of flaws I wouldn’t have supported,” Tillis said. “We needed to clean up the language and address religious freedoms with language that protects religious institutions.”

He repeated various versions of that reasoning but also said his goal was to protect the “over a million who have same-sex marriages or civil unions” by providing “certainty as they move through the nation.”

This bill also is “ensuring religious-affiliated institutions are still able to preserve their faith they have for centuries.”

The amendment that Tillis’ group developed would protect religious liberty under the Constitution and would not require nonprofit religious organizations to perform marriages for people who don’t meet their standards, the group’s release said. It also specifies that this bill can’t be used to deny rights and would not affect a church or religious group’s nonprofit status.

The bill “affirms that couples, including same-sex and interracial couples, deserve the dignity, stability, and ongoing protection of marriage,” Tillis’ original release said. The bill does not legalize polygamy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhdac_0jFz016Z00
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (Associated Press/John Amis)

The bill that passed the House – which Tillis had said in July he “probably” would support – emerged because of fear generated by an opinion written by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June .

Thomas’ remarks specifically mentioned Obergefell v. Hodges, the court’s decision in 2015 that required states to license same-sex couples for marriage under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Tillis said his amendment and the Freedom of Marriage Act would guard against any change to that.

Tillis called the Senate’s proffer “a sound bill could offer protections against future Supreme Court cases.

“I saw an opportunity to advance religious freedom and to provide certainty to people who are in a marriage today. Providing certainty on a court decision that most people think will hold.”

Although some religious groups have criticized the bill, Tillis said he had support from the Latter-day Saints – Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted for it – the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the National Association for Evangelicals.

“They believe the bill is a good step forward,” he said.

Changed perspective

The bill also represents a step for Tillis, who as speaker of the House in North Carolina had supported Amendment One, the constitutional amendment in 2012 to ban same-sex marriage in the state . He voted for the bill but also acknowledged that he expected the courts to strike it down, which they did finally three years later.

Tillis was asked about that amendment on Thursday and what moved him to change his perspective.

“The Supreme Court decision [Obergefell] changes factors that lead you to look at your perspective,” Tillis said. “That’s the mix that’s never been in play before. That’s why I think it’s [the current bill’s] sound legislation that will age well.”

He shrugged off criticisms voiced by the NC Values Coalition – which called it the “pathway to polygamy,” although polygamy is specifically banned in the bill – and others.

“Respectfully this decision … when I make decisions, I make decisions on current data and current facts,” he said. “I compromise to take a step in the right direction – we made progress – I’m willing to stand on my record.”

The House’s views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lU492_0jFz016Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcCVi_0jFz016Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSUl2_0jFz016Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWftN_0jFz016Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ae6j_0jFz016Z00

When a version of this bill passed the House, the Republicans who represent North Carolina were not among its 47 GOP supporters. That includes the five Republicans who represent – or will represent – the 14 counties of the Piedmont Triad: 5th District Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk); 8th District Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Moore County), who takes over the 9th District; 9th District Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte); who takes over the 8th District; 10th District Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville) and 13th District Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance), who last week was elected succeed Burr.

Bishop was the only one in the group who commented on the vote, calling the bill “an attack on Americans who hold the view that marriage is between one man and one woman.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), who was re-elected to represent the 6th District, was one of the five Democrats from NC who voted for the bill. She also supported the bill with Tillis’ amendment.

“The right to marry the person you love, established by the Supreme Court and supported by people across this country, should not be threatened on the whim of a new Supreme Court,” Manning said in a statement delivered by her spokesperson to WGHP. “We must codify marriage equality immediately, and I applaud my Senate colleagues for their leadership and urge Congress to get this done swiftly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defeated Sen. Rick Scott’s (Fla.) bid to take his job, but the battle isn’t over. McConnell now faces a fight with Scott and other Senate conservatives over whether to block a year-end spending package before Christmas. The GOP leader wants to pass the omnibus package funding the federal government […]
UTAH STATE
WNCT

First lady speaks after arrival at Cherry Point

First lady Jill Biden spoke to troops and their families after arriving at Cherry Point for their "Friendsgiving" dinner Monday night. First lady Jill Biden spoke to troops and their families after arriving at Cherry Point for their "Friendsgiving" dinner Monday night. Better Business Bureau offers tips for safe shopping...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican’s appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the...
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights.   The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who has been credited with taking down the gunman inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden personally thanked Fierro “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act.” “The president just moments […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WNCT

Ethics office: Carolyn Maloney may have improperly solicited Met Gala invite

The Office of Congressional Ethics found there is “substantial reason to believe” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) improperly solicited an invitation to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, potentially in violation of House rules and federal law on solicitation of gifts. Maloney, who is leaving Congress at the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNCT

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 5:48 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced early Sunday morning he will also be in attendance and speaking at the planned news conference with Police. Mayor Suthers tweeted that the news conference will be live-streamed on the CSPD Facebook page, after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WNCT

McCarthy planning select committee on China if elected Speaker

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that he’ll spearhead a House select committee on China if he’s elected Speaker when the new Congress convenes next year.  “They never once in this majority had a hearing [on] where COVID originated from … They have never stood up to China,” McCarthy said of Democrats in […]
WNCT

GOP leader calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is giving the Secretary of Homeland Security until Jan. 3 to resign or face a congressional investigation. The charges against Alejandro Mayorkas? Allegedly preventing U.S. immigration officials from doing their jobs and losing operational control of the Southern...
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

Older couple brutally attacked at Elton John concert

(KTLA) – Police are investigating after an older couple was brutally attacked while leaving an Elton John concert in Los Angeles Thursday night. A fight broke out in the parking lot after two parties were leaving the concert, according to Los Angeles Police Department. The victims were a husband and wife in their 60s, according to TMZ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy