ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms

Voters and Republican operatives alike are labeling former President Trump the biggest loser of the midterms, raising questions about his strength heading into 2024. In a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday, 20 percent of voters said Trump was the clear loser after the Nov. 8 elections, while 14 percent said “MAGA Republicans” were and 12 percent pointed to mainstream Republicans. Additionally, 15 percent said Democrats were the biggest losers, while 23 percent said they were unsure or didn’t know.
GEORGIA STATE
KGET 17

Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms

A growing chorus of Republicans are pleading with the GOP to rebuild its once-robust early and mail voting programs, blaming the party’s reluctance to embrace such efforts for a lackluster showing in the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats drastically outpaced Republicans in pre-Election Day voting in key battleground states this...
ARIZONA STATE
KGET 17

Levinson, Rosales discuss impact of Trump’s 2024 presidential run

(Inside California Politics) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson, and Republican political consultant Tim Rosales joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss former President Trump’s announcement that he is running for President in 2024. The two discuss the impact on the Republican party, as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET 17

McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defeated Sen. Rick Scott’s (Fla.) bid to take his job, but the battle isn’t over. McConnell now faces a fight with Scott and other Senate conservatives over whether to block a year-end spending package before Christmas. The GOP leader wants to pass...
UTAH STATE
KGET 17

Jayapal: Biden should run for reelection

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is coming down strongly on the side of those who think President Biden should run for a second White House term in 2024. “He was not my first or second choice for president, but I am a convert. I never thought I would...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGET 17

Rep. Ami Bera discusses bid to lead DCCC

(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Ami Bera, D-Sacramento, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his bid to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. That group, known as DCCC, is the campaign arm of the House Democratic caucus. Rep. Bera and Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Los Angeles, are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony

If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
KGET 17

Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and through millions of dollars of campaign ads,” Omar said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy