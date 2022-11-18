u do realize people are trying go get out of the hood and you want to build more housing in the hood. that makes no sense just more problems. if your going to do this you cant select just 3 cities that top 3 cities nobody wanna live in thats wasting money when ur not providing safe housing for those people to move out the city you subjecting then to stay in those cities, sounds like mayor is still discriminating on those communities and thats not cool. building more homes there isnt going to stop the violence from happening its going to increase more traffic which is already crazy traffic . and there is already nowhere to park where are you going to plan these people park there is already no street space . and with more housing means prices in all these local stores and gas stations are going to increase nearly double then the already insane high prices being charged now. you thinking one sided wu not about the consequences that will have on these communities as well as business
then stop taking the public housing away th "fix" it up and then sell off /rent to people for alot more money and not giving it back to people that were there to begin with. Also can give back the other housing developments to the people, not your rich friends! Very simple...
You got that right.The developers have certainly showed that Wu is now in their pockets.This does nothing for the homeless situation...but only brings more yuppies into closer proximity to Boston such as upper Harrison Ave such as InkBlock....problem is, the economy is head for a huge crash in mid June and the real estate world will be flipped upside down....projects near finished or newly started at that time will languish and only cause further financial chaos.Mark my words.
