(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell) An overhead shot of Donahue and Bourgeois Halls on East Campus. Cost plays a role every school year when UMass Lowell students are deciding to live on campus because they are normally strapped for money. For some students, the combined cost of tuition and fees is enough as is, they are just getting by, and the added cost of living on-campus makes that situation a little worse. For others, the price for all three factors combined is a perfect situation.

LOWELL, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO