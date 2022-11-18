ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 15

destiny marie boston (aicha)
4d ago

u do realize people are trying go get out of the hood and you want to build more housing in the hood. that makes no sense just more problems. if your going to do this you cant select just 3 cities that top 3 cities nobody wanna live in thats wasting money when ur not providing safe housing for those people to move out the city you subjecting then to stay in those cities, sounds like mayor is still discriminating on those communities and thats not cool. building more homes there isnt going to stop the violence from happening its going to increase more traffic which is already crazy traffic . and there is already nowhere to park where are you going to plan these people park there is already no street space . and with more housing means prices in all these local stores and gas stations are going to increase nearly double then the already insane high prices being charged now. you thinking one sided wu not about the consequences that will have on these communities as well as business

Reply(6)
6
Ruth Ann Hendricks
3d ago

then stop taking the public housing away th "fix" it up and then sell off /rent to people for alot more money and not giving it back to people that were there to begin with. Also can give back the other housing developments to the people, not your rich friends! Very simple...

Reply(1)
4
Bryan
2d ago

You got that right.The developers have certainly showed that Wu is now in their pockets.This does nothing for the homeless situation...but only brings more yuppies into closer proximity to Boston such as upper Harrison Ave such as InkBlock....problem is, the economy is head for a huge crash in mid June and the real estate world will be flipped upside down....projects near finished or newly started at that time will languish and only cause further financial chaos.Mark my words.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Route Fifty

A Plan to Use City Property for Affordable Housing

Backed by $60 million in federal pandemic relief money, Boston officials plan to make 150 municipal properties available for the construction of affordable housing and to bolster programs that make direct payments to some first-time homebuyers. The move, announced late last week, comes as cities nationwide struggle to address severe...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invests $7 million toward city child care

Four Boston-based institutions have been listed as the recipients of the $7 million Growing the Workforce Fund, which is aimed toward supporting Boston’s struggling child care industry, Mayor Michelle Wu announced today. The organizations – Bunker Hill Community College, Neighborhood Villages, Urban College and the University of Massachusetts Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mattapan’s Main Streets moving to a re-branding

The Mattapan Square Main Streets has been revived with new leadership that is going to canvass the community to re-imagine and re-brand the area for businesses and residents. With Black Fridays and Small Business Saturdays in mind, many have dreams that one day the business corridor in Mattapan Square will be teeming with shoppers and holiday cheer, and officials at Main Streets hope they can bring back the destination aspect of the Square with the new energy at their organization.
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

Attend Cambridge meetings from Nov. 21-27: Building higher in Affordable Housing Overlay

Attend Cambridge meetings from Nov. 21-27: Building higher in Affordable Housing Overlay. Health & Environment Committee, 10 a.m. to noon Monday. This committee run by city councillor Patty Nolan discusses how to expand the availability of electric-vehicle charging and reviews the city’s “green fleet” policy of buying all-electric vehicles for municipal use – a sore point for Nolan over the years as staff keeps coming forward with requests to buy vehicles that aren’t electric. The committee meets at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square. Televised and watchable by Zoom video conferencing.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Nov. 21, 2022

We began the show by talking about U.S. hypocrisy in criticizing homophobic laws in Qatar, after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and rising anti-LGBTQ+ animus nationwide. Shannon Liss-Riordan discussed the multiple lawsuits she has filed on behalf of Twitter employees alleging illegal firing practices after...
BOSTON, MA
umlconnector.com

Housing costs on the rise at UMass Lowell

(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell) An overhead shot of Donahue and Bourgeois Halls on East Campus. Cost plays a role every school year when UMass Lowell students are deciding to live on campus because they are normally strapped for money. For some students, the combined cost of tuition and fees is enough as is, they are just getting by, and the added cost of living on-campus makes that situation a little worse. For others, the price for all three factors combined is a perfect situation.
LOWELL, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Thelma Burns, nurse, advocate, and volunteer, dies at age 85

Thelma D. Burns, a longtime community activist, nurse, advocate and volunteer, has died. She was 85. Her family announced her passing in a Facebook post the next day. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our mother’s passing," they wrote. "She went gently into the arms of our God on November 18th, with family by her side. Arrangement details will be forthcoming.”
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Here's the new bus route approved by MBTA board of directors

MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25% across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously approved...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told

IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
IPSWICH, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Superintendents say pandemic's educational impact goes deeper than realized

State and local education officials said Tuesday that schools face a twin challenge in getting students back on track both academically and socially, and that staffing issues further complicate those tasks. Almost three years after the arrival of COVID-19 first disrupted schooling in Massachusetts, lawmakers on the Education Committee gathered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Asian American leaders organize free self-defense classes in Quincy, Chinatown

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders of Boston’s Asian American community are hosting free self-defense classes in response to a recent attack at a local MBTA station. Nov. 14, police reported a 60-year-old Asian American woman had been kidnapped from the Wollaston T station, and sexually assaulted over the course of a day until she was left at a parking lot in Brockton. After she was found by a Good Samaritan, she was treated at a nearby hospital.
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy