Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Nebraska Football: Kansas sweetening the pot for Lance Leipold
If the Nebraska football team wants to hire Lance Leipold as the next permanent head coach, it appears that the school is going to have to work a little bit harder. On the other hand, that might actually be a good sign, should you be someone hoping the Kansas coach will make the jump to Lincoln.
No. 3 Texas’ stunning loss headlines historically bad day for ranked teams
The first stretch of the season for women’s basketball is supposed to be the easiest for ranked teams. So far this season, that has not been the case for the Texas Longhorns and the other current members of the top-25 teams in the nation. According to Alexa Philippou of...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KSAT 12
‘Sad, heartbreaking and uncalled for’: East Central girls basketball team endures ‘racial situation’ at tournament in Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Marble Falls ISD has released a statement from Principal Damon Adams on their facebook page. It says in part:. School administrators are reviewing video footage and will interview students and patrons who attended the game to ensure a thorough investigation. Marble Falls High School takes these allegations seriously and will hold students accountable for any behaviors that violate our expectations.
Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas
The new location will be the biggest one yet.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
WIBW
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Authorities release composite sketch of woman killed in auto-ped crash, asking for help identifying her
THP is requesting help identifying the woman. They said she appeared to be homeless and is in her early 20s, has no tattoos, piercings or distinguishing physical characteristics.
