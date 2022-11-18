ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Senior Night: Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Still Available

By Zack Nagy
SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your No. 6 LSU Tigers vs. UAB Blazers tickets for this weekend.

SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.

No matter the amount you spend, whether it be $40 or $4,000, it’s a $10 flat fee, keeping the fan’s experience in mind.

To buy tickets for this weekend’s matchup between LSU and UAB, click here. You can get tickets for as low as $15 for the Tigers’ senior night that will be featured on ESPN2.

Heading into the matchup, No. 6 LSU opens as a 15- point favorite over the Blazers, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

With kickoff set for 8 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge, UAB hits the road to take on a fiery LSU squad who is fresh off of their crucial victories over Alabama and Arkansas.

The Tigers are clicking on all cylinders, led by electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels, his playstyle is box office. The chance to see Daniels in person is a treat, always keeping fans on their toes.

For the Blazers, their offense is led by dynamic running back DeWayne McBride. Providing his squad with an elite back who can turn nothing into something routinely, LSU’s defensive line will be put to test against one of the top rushers in the nation.

LSU is in control of their own destiny with the Blazers looking to spoil their chances of a College Football Playoff berth. How will UAB respond to an electric atmosphere in Death Valley to come up with an upset?

Brian Kelly and his squad look to carry their momentum from consecutive SEC victories into Saturday’s matchup. With the offensive weapons this unit attains, they'll look to attack early and make a statement against another non-conference foe.

LSUCountry

Flau'jae Johnson Earns Second Straight SEC Freshman of the Week

For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Preparing for 'Talented' Texas A&M Squad, Handle Business

It’s the regular season finale for Brian Kelly and his LSU squad as they hit the road to College Station for a big-time matchup against Texas A&M. A team that has been incredibly disappointing this season, the Aggies will look to spoil the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes with an upset win, but the Bayou Bengals are treating it like every other game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over UAB

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers handled business in their 41-10 victory over UAB as they continue controlling their own destiny. It was an offensive masterpiece by starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, but the defensive adjustments made by the Tigers after the Blazers’ first drive stole the show. After giving...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nicholls Worth

Jason Paul Daigle Obituary

Jason Paul Daigle, the Assistant Athletic Director for Budget and Finance at Nicholls State University, passed away on October 31, 2022. He attended Nicholls three separate times. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.S) degree in Marketing in 2003, a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 2014, and a Master of Education in Education Leadership/Higher Education Administration in 2019. He also worked for Nicholls for over 10 years.
THIBODAUX, LA
