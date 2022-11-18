LSU Senior Night: Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Still Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your No. 6 LSU Tigers vs. UAB Blazers tickets for this weekend.

Heading into the matchup, No. 6 LSU opens as a 15- point favorite over the Blazers, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

With kickoff set for 8 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge, UAB hits the road to take on a fiery LSU squad who is fresh off of their crucial victories over Alabama and Arkansas.

The Tigers are clicking on all cylinders, led by electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels, his playstyle is box office. The chance to see Daniels in person is a treat, always keeping fans on their toes.

For the Blazers, their offense is led by dynamic running back DeWayne McBride. Providing his squad with an elite back who can turn nothing into something routinely, LSU’s defensive line will be put to test against one of the top rushers in the nation.

LSU is in control of their own destiny with the Blazers looking to spoil their chances of a College Football Playoff berth. How will UAB respond to an electric atmosphere in Death Valley to come up with an upset?

Brian Kelly and his squad look to carry their momentum from consecutive SEC victories into Saturday’s matchup. With the offensive weapons this unit attains, they'll look to attack early and make a statement against another non-conference foe.