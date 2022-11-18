Read full article on original website
Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2022
After rolling out the complete list of new content coming to Netflix in December, the streaming service has also given us the bad news and revealed the titles that will be departing next month as well. Luckily for subscribers the list of titles that will be unavailable throughout the month isn't that extensive and the bulk of the content that is departing will still be available for the entire month and will only leave on January 1st, 2023.
ComicBook
Steam Sale Discounts One of the Best Games Ever to $0.99
The latest sale on Valve's Steam platform for PC just made one of the most critically-acclaimed games of all time available for less than $1. With Black Friday happening at the end of this week, numerous retailers and digital marketplaces are marking down video games left and right. And while there are a lot of great deals to be found in the coming days, this latest discount on Steam might take the cake.
I'm Pretty Obsessed With "Stranger Things," So I Checked Out "Stranger Things: The Experience" — Here's What It's Like
You get to travel through Hawkins Lab and even come face to face with Vecna, which is honestly...kinda intense!
ComicBook
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix
After a successful debut earlier this year, acclaimed sequel series Vikings: Valhalla is set to make its triumphant return to Netflix. The series, which takes place generations after History's original Vikings series, made a lot of noise at the start of 2021. Netflix had ordered multiple seasons of the series out of the gate and now the second season is finally set to arrive on the streaming service.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Adding New Legendary Pokemon This Week
Pokemon Go's new Astral Eclipse event is set to begin this week, and it will add two Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region: Solgaleo and Lunala! Over the last few weeks, players have had the opportunity to obtain Cosmog and evolve it into Cosmoem, and now the game will let players evolve it into either Solgaleo or Lunala. Players that want to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo can do so with 100 candies during the daytime. Players that want Lunala will need the same number of candies, but will have to evolve Cosmoem at night.
ComicBook
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
ComicBook
Naruto Explains Why Amado Really Wants Kawaki's Karma
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now in the midst of a major turning point in the latest arc of the manga, and the newest chapter of the series has gotten to the bottom of what Amado really wants from Kawaki's Karma power! Amado has been one of the more curious additions to the series as when he was first introduced as member of Kara, it was immediately clear that the scientist was after something different than the rest of the group. That's even more true now than ever as now that he has fully aligned himself with the Hidden Leaf Village, he's started to spark even more questions.
ComicBook
Days Gone 2 Petition Has Almost 200,000 Signatures
A Days Gone 2 petition from two years ago is closing in on a landmark of 200,000 signatures, showing PlayStation that there is substantial demand for a sequel. Released in 2019, Days Gone from Bend Studio released to a 71 on Metacritic, a decent score but not for first-party PlayStation games which often land anywhere between 85 and 95. That said, despite the game stumbling with critics and suffering a messy launch, it sold very well. Typically, if a game sells very well, especially a new IP, a sequel is a lock, but PlayStation has shown in the past it's willing to pull the plug on games that don't land with critics and so far it looks like Days Gone will be the most recent example of this. And this is where the petition comes into play.
ComicBook
Gran Turismo 7 Gets 25th Anniversary Event and Freebies
Hard as it might be to believe, the original Gran Turismo released on PlayStation in 1997, making this year the franchise's 25th anniversary. PlayStation does not plan to let that occasion go by without a celebration, and fans can expect some festivities in Gran Turismo 7. In a new PlayStation blog post, SIE senior product manager Ken Chan talked about the Gran Turismo World Series World Finals, which will be held in Monaco from November 24th through the 27th. During the World Finals, there will be several in-game events for players to take part in, as well as free gifts.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
ComicBook
Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games
PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.
ComicBook
Disney Faces Antitrust Lawsuits Over Rising Streaming Prices
The Walt Disney Company is facing an antitrust lawsuit over rising streaming prices. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a class action lawsuit on behalf of YouTube TV subscribers was filed on Friday in California federal court against Disney accuses the entertainment giant of managing Hulu and ESPN as a single entity with business dealings that gives Disney the ability to "set a price floor" for the streaming market, thus driving up prices industry wide when it raises its own prices.
ComicBook
The Rock Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Surpassing Black Adam at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out in theaters for two weekends now, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Today, it was revealed the movie hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally. That means the Marvel film has already surpassed DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21st. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has already tweeted about Wakanda Forever's success, but today he called out IGN for revealing that Wakanda Forever has surpassed his movie. Comparing box office scores is quite a common practice, especially for comic book movies that were released so close together, but The Rock isn't a fan of the "competing" post.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Director Explains Controversial Decision With Kratos and Mjolnir
Warning: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok can be found in this article. The director of God of War Ragnarok has shed more light on a somewhat controversial decision that was made in the game regarding Kratos and Mjolnir, which is the hammer that Thor wields. In the lead-up to Ragnarok, numerous fans were convinced that Kratos would end up using Mjolnir for himself at some point after duking it out with Thor. Sadly, this dream never became a reality, which ended up surprising a number of people. Now, the director of the project has explained why this move was made.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
ComicBook
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
ComicBook
Netflix's Mysterious New Thriller Series Dominates Top 10
Netflix has rolled out the latest batch of viewership data, including the Top 10 movies and TV shows on the platform for the week of November 14th to November 20th. In that time frame one show has clearly revealed itself as something Netflix should consider chasing for future programming with the premiere of mystery-thriller 1899 DOMINATING the Top 10 TV shows. Hailing from the creators of Dark, Netflix subscribers have been devouring the TV show and its many twists and turns, propelling it to the #2 TV for the entire week and putting it just behind the #1 series by only a few million hours total. Why is 1899 working so well and how much better is it doing than everything else on Netflix? Let's break it down below.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With New Free Perks
Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass subscribers with some new, free perks that can be claimed at this very moment. While many of the benefits associated with Game Pass revolve around the library of games on Xbox and PC that can be accessed, Microsoft oftentimes partners with other companies to make the service that much better. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time through a new partnership with Apple.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's New Movie Rises Through Netflix Ranks
Jason Momoa's Aquaman sequel isn't hitting theaters until next year, but fans of his do have a new movie to watch in the meantime. The actor stars in a new Netflix original film called Slumberland, from Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. The fantasy adventure was released on Netflix this past weekend and many of the streaming service's subscribers have already tuned in to check it out.
