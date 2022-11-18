ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Deane Larkin
4d ago

what a concept! getting back to what worked and doing away with this social engineering. it's about time!! now if we can get back to pre 1930's civics that taught individual freedoms, rights and responsibilities.

Sezwho
4d ago

we are at the bottom of the list of states in regards to our schools. hope we see some improvements instead of graduating students who are no where ready.

Carol Ann Penrod Goodman
4d ago

Arizona needs more teachers. This statement by Thorne is purely political to rouse his base support.

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview

PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kris Mayes comes out ahead of Abe Hamadeh, recount triggered

With nearly 2.6 million votes tallied in this month’s election, Kris Mayes has won the closest contest in Arizona history for statewide office, defeating Republican nominee Abe Hamadeh for attorney general by just 510 votes. But the lead isn’t the final word on the election: The narrow margin triggers an automatic recount under state law.  […] The post Kris Mayes comes out ahead of Abe Hamadeh, recount triggered appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona AG’s Office asks Maricopa County for answers about voting issues

PHOENIX – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is asking Maricopa County officials to explain the issues they had with in-person voting during the Nov. 8 election. In a letter sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Saturday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright said the AG’s Elections Integrity Unit (EIU) has received “hundreds of complaints since Election Day” about in-person voting in the state’s largest county.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Hilltop

Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

What are chances recount would change Arizona election results?

PHOENIX — The Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction races are tight enough to trigger automatic full recounts, but is there any chance the results will change?. FairVote, a nonprofit that studies election practices, has studied recounts across the country in an effort to see how they...
ARIZONA STATE

