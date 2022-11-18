Read full article on original website
Deane Larkin
4d ago
what a concept! getting back to what worked and doing away with this social engineering. it's about time!! now if we can get back to pre 1930's civics that taught individual freedoms, rights and responsibilities.
Reply(2)
9
Sezwho
4d ago
we are at the bottom of the list of states in regards to our schools. hope we see some improvements instead of graduating students who are no where ready.
Reply(4)
4
Carol Ann Penrod Goodman
4d ago
Arizona needs more teachers. This statement by Thorne is purely political to rouse his base support.
Reply
5
Related
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Assistant Sec. of State Allie Bones as chief of staff
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to keep a familiar face around, as she announced Monday the appointment of Allie Bones as her chief of staff. Bones is the current assistant secretary of state under Hobbs and has been since the latter took office in 2019. “I am...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview
PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
gilaherald.com
Arizona students come to lobby as courts, and Congress, fight over Oak Flat
WASHINGTON – Kiana Beazley, a Bear Clan member of the White Mountain Apache tribe, remembers the four days of ritual that celebrated her transition from girlhood to womanhood, surrounded by family and the presence of her ancestors on Indigenous land. Land where an apartment complex now stands. That loss...
Kris Mayes comes out ahead of Abe Hamadeh, recount triggered
With nearly 2.6 million votes tallied in this month’s election, Kris Mayes has won the closest contest in Arizona history for statewide office, defeating Republican nominee Abe Hamadeh for attorney general by just 510 votes. But the lead isn’t the final word on the election: The narrow margin triggers an automatic recount under state law. […] The post Kris Mayes comes out ahead of Abe Hamadeh, recount triggered appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona AG’s Office asks Maricopa County for answers about voting issues
PHOENIX – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is asking Maricopa County officials to explain the issues they had with in-person voting during the Nov. 8 election. In a letter sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Saturday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright said the AG’s Elections Integrity Unit (EIU) has received “hundreds of complaints since Election Day” about in-person voting in the state’s largest county.
Report shows Arizona DES complaints jumped from 55 to 3,109 in the last 2 years
PHOENIX — A report from the agency tasked with investigating consumer complaints about Arizona's government agencies believes one woman's case shines a light on "systemic" issues at Arizona's Department of Economic Security, particularly during the height of the pandemic. The report released by the Arizona Ombudsman Citizens' Aide details...
KTAR.com
Arizona State University to lead water research initiative for state’s resources
PHOENIX — Arizona State University will have a major role in the state’s water usage going forward, as the the institution will lead the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative. ASU and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the multi-year project that will involve a $40 million investment by the state.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
The board overseeing an Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote
Hilltop
Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
roselawgroupreporter.com
As close as it gets: Why Arizona’s attorney general race is one of tightest in state history
Democrat Kris Mayes leads the attorney general’s race by about 850 votes over Republican Abe Hamadeh. Screenshot || Azfamily. Arizona’s attorney general’s race is one of the closest-ever statewide races in the Grand Canyon State and is the only major contest that doesn’t yet have a winner called.
AOL Corp
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
A top election official in Maricopa County said Sunday he moved to an "undisclosed location." Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates made the move after his office received death threats. Kari Lake, who lost the governor race, raised doubts about the election and suggested legal action. A top election official in...
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
KTAR.com
What are chances recount would change Arizona election results?
PHOENIX — The Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction races are tight enough to trigger automatic full recounts, but is there any chance the results will change?. FairVote, a nonprofit that studies election practices, has studied recounts across the country in an effort to see how they...
kjzz.org
Ducey attempts to block environmental group from intervening over shipping containers
Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity filed to join a suit against Gov. Doug Ducey over his plan to deploy shipping containers to fill gaps in the Mexico border wall near Yuma. An attorney for the governor is asking a U.S. District Court judge to block the center...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
KTAR.com
Report shows Arizona child drownings in 2021 doubled from previous year
PHOENIX — According to a recent report, 44 children in Arizona died from drowning in 2021, double the amount from the year before. The report, led by the Arizona Child Fatality Review team, found that drowning was the most common cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4.
Comments / 18