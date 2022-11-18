Read full article on original website
Kent Tory councillor pictured in blackshirt at far-right event
Andy Weatherhead has been suspended after photos emerged of him at 2013 event that he says he attended ‘in spirit of curiosity’
BBC
We must wean economy off immigration, Labour leader warns businesses
The days of "cheap labour" must end to wean the UK off its "immigration dependency", Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told business leaders. Sir Keir called for a plan to train British workers and move the economy away from its "low-pay model". But he accepted the need for skilled...
Matt Hancock could be stopped from standing as Tory MP in next election
West Suffolk MP had whip removed for I’m A Celebrity … appearance and may not have it restored before 5 December deadline
Sunak tries to pacify Brexiters but keeps door open to closer EU ties
Rishi Sunak has laid down a red line for any new attempts to improve post-Brexit trade with the EU and managed to quell a rebellion among furious Tories – but kept open the possibility of closer ties with Brussels. The prime minister dismissed suggestions the UK could pursue a...
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Abuse included death threat email - council leader
A council leader has said he may not have taken the position if he had known how much abuse he would receive. John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council in Suffolk, said he has had a death threat and someone tried to enter his house when his daughter was the only person in.
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
CNBC
UK economy is lagging substantially behind other developed nations, OECD report says
LONDON — U.K. growth has lagged the world's biggest economies since the Covid-19 pandemic and is substantially below the OECD average, according to a new report from the influential Paris-based group. U.K. gross domestic product has contracted by 0.4% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter...
Patrick Thomson: the man who ‘helped save UK pensions’
Reclining on a black sofa in newly renovated offices near London’s Liverpool Street station, Patrick Thomson appears surprisingly at ease. Less than two months ago he would have been anything but. Then, the UK’s £10 trillion asset management industry was reeling from a market meltdown and the near-collapse of a string of niche pension funds in the wake of then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.
BBC
Reigate: Plans for borough's first crematorium shelved
Plans to build a borough's first crematorium have been shelved despite £350,000 being spent on the project. Planning councillors at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council defied officers' recommendations by refusing the application in September last year. More than 500 objections were raised following concerns the facility would spoil greenbelt...
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday.
BBC
Ukraine war: Almost half Ukraine's energy system disabled, PM says
A recent wave of Russian missile and drone strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, Ukraine's prime minister has said. The damage comes as temperatures drop below freezing and the capital Kyiv experiences its first winter snow. One official in Kyiv warned that the city could face a...
Two-thirds of UK’s biggest advertisers to cut television spend
Traditional TV shunned in favour of digital media and last-minute promotional campaigns
BBC
John Cantlie: Ten years since IS kidnap of British journalist in Syria
Today marks 10 years since British photojournalist John Cantlie was kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Syria. He is thought to be the only foreign hostage held by them who was neither released nor murdered on camera. Mr Cantlie outlived other UK hostages and appeared in the group's propaganda videos,...
BBC
Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas
Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
BBC
Twitter: 140 Irish redundancies confirmed
Twitter has confirmed 140 redundancies at their European headquarters in Dublin. Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said those affected would "receive a lot of government help". Speaking at Fine Gael's ard fheis (annual conference) in Athlone, County Westmeath he added: "My thoughts are with the staff who are...
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
IMF approves $88.3 million for Malawi under 'food shock' loan window
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Monday approved an $88.3 million disbursement to Malawi under the new "food shock window" emergency lending facility launched in response to food price spikes and shortages caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
BBC
Hooters Liverpool told to remove signs at new site
Restaurant chain Hooters has been ordered to remove signage at its new Liverpool franchise after planning permission was refused. The site at New Zealand House in Water Street opened earlier. The city council said an application for the signs was rejected last month as it was a conservation area. Councillor...
