Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Biden Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys, Quips Only ‘Red Wave' Will Be Spilled Cranberry Sauce — Not Republican Election Wins
President Joe Biden pardoned the official Thanksgiving turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, at the White House. The Democratic president took a shot at Republicans for falling short of their goals in the midterm elections, saying the only "red wave" will be spilled cranberry sauce. Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 20%...
Trump Media Deal Partner Says Shareholders Approve Delay of Merger With Truth Social Parent
Digital World Acquisition Corp. aims to take the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social public. DWAC, a so-called blank check company, held a shareholder meeting Tuesday after numerous delays. The company has secured the necessary 65% shareholder support to extend the Trump Media merger deadline to September 2023. The...
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Jack Daniel's Trademark Case Against Dog Toy Company
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a dispute between Jack Daniel's and a dog toy company that sells "Bad Spaniels" whiskey bottles. The toy closely resembles Jack Daniel's signature Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey bottle, which the liquor brand argues violates federal trademark law. The Supreme Court...
Biden Administration Extending Pause in Student Loan Payments
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. "It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume...
Two Hawaii men convicted in racially-motivated attack
A jury found two men on the Hawaiian island of Maui guilty on Tuesday of a racially-motivated attack that left one man seriously injured.
Republican Kevin Kiley projected to win competitive, open House seat in California
Kevin Kiley, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee, is projected to defeat his Democratic opponent in one of California's most competitive House races in the midterm elections.
Fauci Says He Never Imagined Covid Would Kill a Million Americans
Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
