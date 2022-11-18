ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Iniesta backs Spain's youngsters to deliver at World Cup

 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Andres Iniesta said head coach Luis Enrique's youthful squad has plenty of first-team experience at club level to deliver international success.

The 2010 champions have opted for a new generation of talent with the likes of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea left out.

A lot will be expected from exciting Barcelona teenagers Pedri and Gavi at the finals in Qatar and Iniesta said he had full confidence in the duo and the rest of the players.

"They're young, but they're first-team players, important and with a lot of responsibility. They have an opportunity to give their best," Barca great Iniesta, who now plays for Japan's Vissel Kobe, said.

"It's a challenge they're passionate about and they're aware of being able to do well ... Personally, I love this team and I love the group that the coach has put together."

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal that gave Spain their only World Cup title, wants to see them go all the way again.

"I hope and wish that the winners of the World Cup will be Spain," Iniesta said. "My prediction is always ambitious."

Spain face Costa Rica in their opener on Wednesday before matches against Germany and Japan in Group E.

Related
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Reuters

Soccer-Chaos at Al Bidda fan fest before World Cup opener

DOHA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chaotic scenes broke out inside and outside the fan festival at Al Bidda Park in Doha on Sunday an hour before the kick off of the opening World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador after organisers allowed too many fans to flood the precinct.
Reuters

Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
Reuters

Art or torture? France debates banning bullfighting

ARLES, France, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art.
Reuters

Reuters

