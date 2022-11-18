Read full article on original website
Amid spending costs, Gale objects to COVID-19 contract renewal
NORRISTOWN — A nearly $40,000 contract renewal for COVID-19 education and outreach services brought about some discussion during last week’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting. The package of contract items arranged through the county Office of Health and Human Services passed in a 2-1 roll call vote, with Commissioner...
Kutztown High School graduate among 5 killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
One of five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub was a Berks County native. Derrick Rump is one of two victims of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night to have been identified. He is a 2002 graduate of Kutztown High School.
