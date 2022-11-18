ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Babes in Business STL holiday gift guide

ST. LOUIS — Babes in Business was created to bring strong and inspired women together. The organization hopes to create a community of women hustling toward their dreams and goals. Whether a business has been successful for years, or an idea that has yet to come to fruition, Babes in Business welcomes everyone!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

#LoveLocalSTL: Encouraging St. Louis to shop local this holiday season

ST. LOUIS — #LoveLocalSTL is an awareness campaign to encourage everyone in our region to support local businesses when shopping for the holidays. From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loyal to Local: Give the gift of cheese from Marcoot Jersey Creamery!

ST. LOUIS — Marcoot Jersey Creamery is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, products, and are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. The creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses.
GREENVILLE, IL
KSDK

Ways to stay ahead of your mental health during the colder months

ST. LOUIS — Mental Alchemy Counseling provides counseling services for teens and adults. Psychotherapist, Fred Williams, joined Mary in the studio to share how to stay ahead of your mental health this Holiday season. Williams shared 4-7-8 breathing technique. He explains taking a breath once a day helps with self-regulation. Williams also explains the importance of meditation to stay present and strengthen executive functioning during high stress situations. He shares it is best to try this once a day. Several meditating apps can be found online for free. Finally, Williams elaborated on the power of gratitude journaling. Gratitude journaling teaches the mind to be grateful for what we have instead of focusing on what we do not. He recommends once a day before bed or start your day with it!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

The Hawthorn on Washington Ave.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ newest multi-use event space, The Hawthorn, opened fall of 2022 and is located in Downtown West St. Louis at 2231 Washington Avenue. This space is a versatile venue designed for special events such as weddings, galas, business events, and midsize concerts. The mid-sized venue has a standing capacity of 1,300 people and can accommodate more than 300 people for banquet seating. This space is filling a gap in the St. Louis market for mid-sized event spaces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A billion-dollar development project is promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront, and the global construction industry. In an exclusive story with News 4, the development group shared new details, including what companies are expanding to St. Louis to be a part of the project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

