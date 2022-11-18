Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Babes in Business STL holiday gift guide
ST. LOUIS — Babes in Business was created to bring strong and inspired women together. The organization hopes to create a community of women hustling toward their dreams and goals. Whether a business has been successful for years, or an idea that has yet to come to fruition, Babes in Business welcomes everyone!
KSDK
#LoveLocalSTL: Encouraging St. Louis to shop local this holiday season
ST. LOUIS — #LoveLocalSTL is an awareness campaign to encourage everyone in our region to support local businesses when shopping for the holidays. From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Give the gift of cheese from Marcoot Jersey Creamery!
ST. LOUIS — Marcoot Jersey Creamery is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, products, and are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. The creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses.
KSDK
Secondhand Sunday: All you need to know about the sustainable shopping holiday
ST. LOUIS — You probably know about Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Secondhand Sunday? 2022 marks the inaugural celebration of the shopping holiday. Recognized by the registrar at National Day Calendar, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is a day to embrace thrifty...
KSDK
Thankful, Hopeful, Generous: Community gathers, reflects ahead of 38th annual Thanks-For-Giving Parade
ST. LOUIS - The finishing touches are being made in the kitchen and on floats in a midtown warehouse ahead of Thanksgiving in St. Louis. The 38th annual Thanks-For-Giving Parade will make its way through downtown on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24th beginning at 9 am and attendees can expect quite the visuals.
St. Louis woman makes 200 meals for people in need this Thanksgiving
Erica Sinner set a goal to make 30 Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need. After posting about it on Nextdoor, she had dozens of people who wanted to help her, and even local businesses offering to chip in. Now, 30 has turned to 200.
KSDK
Ways to stay ahead of your mental health during the colder months
ST. LOUIS — Mental Alchemy Counseling provides counseling services for teens and adults. Psychotherapist, Fred Williams, joined Mary in the studio to share how to stay ahead of your mental health this Holiday season. Williams shared 4-7-8 breathing technique. He explains taking a breath once a day helps with self-regulation. Williams also explains the importance of meditation to stay present and strengthen executive functioning during high stress situations. He shares it is best to try this once a day. Several meditating apps can be found online for free. Finally, Williams elaborated on the power of gratitude journaling. Gratitude journaling teaches the mind to be grateful for what we have instead of focusing on what we do not. He recommends once a day before bed or start your day with it!
'There’s no going in and grabbing things now': Food inflation impacts shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — Moody’s Analytics reports, the typical American household spends $445 more a month to buy the same items it did a year ago. Inflation has reached record-breaking peaks in 2022, and one of the fastest rising costs is food. With the holidays right around the corner,...
KSDK
'The Backyard Feature' is bringing backyard movie nights to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — ‘Tis the season to stay in!. Monday morning, Mary chatted with co-founders Erica and Brittany of The Backyard Feature. The two explain. The Backyard Feature evolved from their own families’ love of backyard movie nights. Their favorite evenings were spent watching moves with friends.
KSDK
The Hawthorn on Washington Ave.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ newest multi-use event space, The Hawthorn, opened fall of 2022 and is located in Downtown West St. Louis at 2231 Washington Avenue. This space is a versatile venue designed for special events such as weddings, galas, business events, and midsize concerts. The mid-sized venue has a standing capacity of 1,300 people and can accommodate more than 300 people for banquet seating. This space is filling a gap in the St. Louis market for mid-sized event spaces.
KMOV
Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A billion-dollar development project is promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront, and the global construction industry. In an exclusive story with News 4, the development group shared new details, including what companies are expanding to St. Louis to be a part of the project.
Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common. Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you...
Hartmann: Food for Thought at Thanksgiving
Why St. Louis should embrace a guaranteed income pilot program
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Fun Places to Visit When You're Stoned in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
We thought you might enjoy this collection of the most fun places to enjoy your recreational marijuana in St. Louis. There's just so much to see and giggle at out there.
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
Winter cold and an increase in joint pain
The increase in pain can also be related to a person’s tolerance to cold weather.
