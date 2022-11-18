ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

The Center Square

Medina ranked sixth most expensive zip code in U.S.

(The Center Square) – A new study from PropertyShark found that the most expensive zip codes include beach cities in California and Florida, the Long Island area, and Medina, Washington. The mostly residential city right next to Bellevue was ranked the sixth most expensive zip code with a median sale price of $4.75 million in PropertyShark’s study. Medina joins 13 other zip codes across the country to surpass the $4...
MEDINA, WA
Occupational Health Safety

Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

You may be working longer hours to afford rent, study finds

SEATTLE, Wash. — New research from Seattle-based realty company Zillow shows that Americans are having to work longer to afford their rent. The average American needs to work roughly 63 hours to earn enough money to pay the median U.S. rent, which is $2,040, according to the Zillow study.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue

A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
BELLEVUE, WA
Crosscut

Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses

Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Over a week remains for Seattle residents to voice crime-related concerns

SEATTLE, Wash. — Public safety concerns can vary across Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, and a survey capturing people’s perceptions is one way to help city officials prioritize limited resources. The 2022 Seattle Public Safety Survey closes on Nov. 30, so people have just nine days left to participate and have their voices heard.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandwa.gov

Kirkland Fire Station 24 Receives Gold Design Award

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kirkland Fire Station 24 has received a Gold Firehouse Station Design Award from Firehouse Magazine, a national publication that has published Station Design Awards for the last nine years. The 2022 awards are a showcase of the most advanced designs in seven categories of fire and emergency service facilities across the country.
KIRKLAND, WA
The Stranger

Council Rejects Progressive Tax Increase to Fill $140 Million Budget Hole

After hours of fighting over which programs deserve the City's precious dollars in the 2023-2024 budget, the Seattle City Council voted 3 to 5 against an increase in the payroll tax, aka the “JumpStart” tax. Sponsored by resident socialist Council Member Kshama Sawant, the small bump on the big business tax would have raised enough money to cover the troublesome $140 million budget hole that the council, the Mayor, and even big business agree needs to be filled with revenue from progressive taxes.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

In Tacoma, a tiny art gallery makes a big difference

TACOMA, Wash. — Ever since an art teacher handed her a glue stick in elementary school, Sarah Jane Hoppe has loved cutting up paper and making colorful collages. "You can be quirky and wacky and kooky and colorful or you can be dramatic and serious," she said. Six months...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma

A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

You'll have to work a few more hours to afford Seattle rent, Zillow says

If you want to pay your rent in Seattle, you're going to have to work more hours. That's the message from Zillow in its latest assessment of rising rents in the United States. Zillow calculates that a Seattle renter would have to work a total of 56.3 hours to pay the "typical" rent for the city of $2,285. The real estate company notes that rent has increased by 29% in Seattle over the past five years, yet the average wage has only risen 12%.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle U.S. Court: 2 arrested, charged in $575M cryptocurrency mining scam

SEATTLE - Two Estonians have been arrested and charged for a massive $575 million cryptocurrency scam that reached as far as Western Washington. According to the U.S. District Court in Seattle, 37-year-olds Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin both face an 18-count indictment for conspiracy, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both men were arrested in Tallinn, Estonia on Nov. 20, and are currently pending extradition to the U.S.
SEATTLE, WA

