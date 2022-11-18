Read full article on original website
Medina ranked sixth most expensive zip code in U.S.
(The Center Square) – A new study from PropertyShark found that the most expensive zip codes include beach cities in California and Florida, the Long Island area, and Medina, Washington. The mostly residential city right next to Bellevue was ranked the sixth most expensive zip code with a median sale price of $4.75 million in PropertyShark’s study. Medina joins 13 other zip codes across the country to surpass the $4...
Occupational Health Safety
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines
The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
KOMO News
You may be working longer hours to afford rent, study finds
SEATTLE, Wash. — New research from Seattle-based realty company Zillow shows that Americans are having to work longer to afford their rent. The average American needs to work roughly 63 hours to earn enough money to pay the median U.S. rent, which is $2,040, according to the Zillow study.
downtownbellevue.com
Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue
A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses
Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KOMO News
Over a week remains for Seattle residents to voice crime-related concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Public safety concerns can vary across Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, and a survey capturing people’s perceptions is one way to help city officials prioritize limited resources. The 2022 Seattle Public Safety Survey closes on Nov. 30, so people have just nine days left to participate and have their voices heard.
kirklandwa.gov
Kirkland Fire Station 24 Receives Gold Design Award
KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kirkland Fire Station 24 has received a Gold Firehouse Station Design Award from Firehouse Magazine, a national publication that has published Station Design Awards for the last nine years. The 2022 awards are a showcase of the most advanced designs in seven categories of fire and emergency service facilities across the country.
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
KOMO News
Hitting Seattle-area roads for Thanksgiving? Here are the best and worst times to leave
SEATTLE, Wash. — Experts predict highways around Seattle to be more congested compared to last year’s Thanksgiving travel period. According to data compiled by Inrix Traffic, heavy gridlock is predicted in several U.S. metros, with some drivers expected to sit through close to double the normal delays. “If...
The Stranger
Council Rejects Progressive Tax Increase to Fill $140 Million Budget Hole
After hours of fighting over which programs deserve the City's precious dollars in the 2023-2024 budget, the Seattle City Council voted 3 to 5 against an increase in the payroll tax, aka the “JumpStart” tax. Sponsored by resident socialist Council Member Kshama Sawant, the small bump on the big business tax would have raised enough money to cover the troublesome $140 million budget hole that the council, the Mayor, and even big business agree needs to be filled with revenue from progressive taxes.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
KING-5
In Tacoma, a tiny art gallery makes a big difference
TACOMA, Wash. — Ever since an art teacher handed her a glue stick in elementary school, Sarah Jane Hoppe has loved cutting up paper and making colorful collages. "You can be quirky and wacky and kooky and colorful or you can be dramatic and serious," she said. Six months...
KING-5
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
KUOW
You'll have to work a few more hours to afford Seattle rent, Zillow says
If you want to pay your rent in Seattle, you're going to have to work more hours. That's the message from Zillow in its latest assessment of rising rents in the United States. Zillow calculates that a Seattle renter would have to work a total of 56.3 hours to pay the "typical" rent for the city of $2,285. The real estate company notes that rent has increased by 29% in Seattle over the past five years, yet the average wage has only risen 12%.
KOMO News
FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Tacoma?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
q13fox.com
Seattle U.S. Court: 2 arrested, charged in $575M cryptocurrency mining scam
SEATTLE - Two Estonians have been arrested and charged for a massive $575 million cryptocurrency scam that reached as far as Western Washington. According to the U.S. District Court in Seattle, 37-year-olds Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin both face an 18-count indictment for conspiracy, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both men were arrested in Tallinn, Estonia on Nov. 20, and are currently pending extradition to the U.S.
