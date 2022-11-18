Next presidential finalist will be at JCC on Nov. 21

SMITHFIELD — Presidential finalist John Boyd will be at Johnston Community College on Monday, Nov. 21. Boyd will give a presentation and field questions from the college and the public. His presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Room C1111 in the Wilson Building on the Smithfield campus, 245 College Road. Boyd has been president of Mayland Community College in […]

