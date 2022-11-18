Johnston woman receives state award
SMITHFIELD — Patty Woodall has received the Charles W. Moore Award from the N.C. Association of Registers of Deeds. The award goes annually to an assistant or deputy register of deeds. Woodall is an assistant in the Johnston County Register of Deeds office, where she has worked for 13 years. She manages the office’s passport program and trains new staff. […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Johnston woman receives state award first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0