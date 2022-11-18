ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Johnston woman receives state award

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Patty Woodall has received the Charles W. Moore Award from the N.C. Association of Registers of Deeds. The award goes annually to an assistant or deputy register of deeds. Woodall is an assistant in the Johnston County Register of Deeds office, where she has worked for 13 years. She manages the office’s passport program and trains new staff. […]

