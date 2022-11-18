ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton OKs townhouse complex on Shotwell Road

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

CLAYTON — In proposing 68 townhomes on 14 acres on Shotwell Road, the developer acknowledged traffic concerns. Neighbors fretted too. But because the N.C. Department of Transportation doesn’t require traffic-impact analyses for small subdivisions, Clayton doesn’t either. That left Council Jason Thompson shaking his head. “It may not meet the threshold,” he said, referring to the DOT requirement for a […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Clayton OKs townhouse complex on Shotwell Road first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 3

Jennifer Heineman Tauszky
4d ago

Yeah MORE houses in Clayton, said no one who lives in Clayton. What made it so great to live here doesnt exist anymore. Sad.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

A New Fayetteville Outer Loop Segment Opened Today

HOPE MILLS – A two-mile section of the Fayetteville Outer Loop, also known as Interstate 295, opened to traffic today between Parkton and Hope Mills. The new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road south of Hope Mills. Exit 4 is in Cumberland...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County commissioners approve $35 million for affordable housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a unanimous vote, the Wake County Board of Commissioners approved $35 million to address housing instability. The money came from the county’s existing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address housing instability. The U.S. Treasury Department adjusted ARPA guidelines to spur the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Destroys Family Business

PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
872
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy