Clayton OKs townhouse complex on Shotwell Road
CLAYTON — In proposing 68 townhomes on 14 acres on Shotwell Road, the developer acknowledged traffic concerns. Neighbors fretted too. But because the N.C. Department of Transportation doesn’t require traffic-impact analyses for small subdivisions, Clayton doesn’t either. That left Council Jason Thompson shaking his head. “It may not meet the threshold,” he said, referring to the DOT requirement for a […]
