Washington State

KOMO News

LISTEN: Voters reject Trumpism, Dems expand majorities in Olympia

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Now that the election results are all but certified, it appears voters have mostly rejected Trump-backed candidates and what they represent. Nowhere was that more pronounced than in races for the Washington State legislature, where Democrats appear to be picking up seats in both chambers. In one case, voters even elected a moderate Republican over a long-time incumbent who had aligned himself with former President Trump and other 2020 election deniers.
OLYMPIA, WA
Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings as several respiratory viruses surge

SEATTLE, Wash. — Doctors across Washington state are stressing the importance of safety around gatherings this holiday season with the surge in respiratory viruses. Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease division at Public Health Seattle & King County said there's been a steady increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. Chow is in charge of tracking infectious diseases and he anticipates those numbers continuing to rise as people begin to gather for the holidays.
SEATTLE, WA

