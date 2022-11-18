THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Now that the election results are all but certified, it appears voters have mostly rejected Trump-backed candidates and what they represent. Nowhere was that more pronounced than in races for the Washington State legislature, where Democrats appear to be picking up seats in both chambers. In one case, voters even elected a moderate Republican over a long-time incumbent who had aligned himself with former President Trump and other 2020 election deniers.

