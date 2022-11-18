Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick pays $11k for denying service to disabled customer
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The owners of the Rock Wood Fired Pizza, located in Kennewick will take remedial measures at multiple restaurants across the state of Washington and will pay thousands in compensatory damages after denying service to a disabled customer, who required the use of a service animal. On...
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
KOMO News
Coach of Skagit County man killed at University of Idaho reflects on their relationship
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Investigators said there is still no suspect in custody in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. A week has passed since the gruesome murders, and many have more questions than answers. That’s the concern for the long-time basketball coach of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed.
KOMO News
Memorial service held for Mount Vernon man killed at University of Idaho
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A memorial service was held Monday in Mount Vernon for one of the four University of Idaho students killed earlier this month. The memorial service for 20-year-old Ethan Chapin was held at 4 p.m. Monday at McIntyre Hall, located at 2501 E College Way in Mount Vernon.
KOMO News
LISTEN: Voters reject Trumpism, Dems expand majorities in Olympia
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Now that the election results are all but certified, it appears voters have mostly rejected Trump-backed candidates and what they represent. Nowhere was that more pronounced than in races for the Washington State legislature, where Democrats appear to be picking up seats in both chambers. In one case, voters even elected a moderate Republican over a long-time incumbent who had aligned himself with former President Trump and other 2020 election deniers.
KOMO News
Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings as several respiratory viruses surge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Doctors across Washington state are stressing the importance of safety around gatherings this holiday season with the surge in respiratory viruses. Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease division at Public Health Seattle & King County said there's been a steady increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. Chow is in charge of tracking infectious diseases and he anticipates those numbers continuing to rise as people begin to gather for the holidays.
Comments / 0