New York State

Deutsche Bank sued for $150 million in New York by exonerated trader who alleges coverup

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has been sued for $150 million by a former trader whose conviction for rigging the Libor rate benchmark was overturned, and who says the bank framed him to shield top executives from blame.

In a complaint filed on Thursday in New York, Matthew Connolly accused the bank of "malicious prosecution" for making materially false statements to the U.S. Department of Justice, and directing an employee to perjure himself at trial.

Connolly said the German lender viewed him as the "perfect fall guy" though he had "virtually nothing to do" with Libor, to insulate executives who directed its Libor manipulation.

Deutsche Bank's scapegoating ruined the reputation and career of Connolly, a married father of two, and caused the "destruction of his life," the complaint said.

The bank said in a statement: "We will vigorously defend ourselves against these claims."

Libor is short for London interbank offered rate.

Before being phased out in January, it underpinned hundreds of trillions of dollars of financial products including credit cards, mortgages and other loans.

Investigations worldwide into Libor manipulation resulted in about $9 billion of fines for banks, including $2.5 billion for Deutsche Bank in 2015.

Connolly had led Deutsche Bank's pool trading desk in New York before leaving in 2008.

He and London-based colleague Gavin Black were indicted in 2016 and convicted in 2018 for rigging Libor, with Connolly sentenced to six months of home confinement and a $100,000 fine.

A U.S. appeals court overturned their convictions in January, however, citing a lack of evidence they were guilty.

Connolly sued Deutsche Bank four weeks after a New York judge tossed a Libor-rigging indictment against former UBS (UBSG.S) and Citigroup (C.N) trader Tom Hayes and another trader.

Prosecutors said the overturning of Connolly and Black's convictions undermined those cases. Hayes had already served more than five years in prison in Britain for rigging Libor.

Citigroup faces a separate $112 million lawsuit in New York where former trader Rohan Ramchandani accuses it of scapegoating him in a U.S. criminal probe into rigging foreign exchange.

The case is Connolly v. Deutsche Bank AG, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-09811.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 58

Mildred Gates
4d ago

of course the bank framed him!! it's always the white collar men top executives who are the THIEVES & CRIMINALS!!!

Reply(1)
30
Mordechai Czellak
4d ago

That bank has lost all credibility after their dark, maudy business with the trumpet who stuffed them

Reply(14)
38
William Donnelly
4d ago

that's why they have a court of law. they'll both present Witnesses and hopefully come to an honest conclusion

Reply
12
Related
CBS Minnesota

Bank ordered to pay $564 million to victims of Petters fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal jury has awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom, according to attorneys who represented bankruptcy trustees. It's also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud. BMO said it will appeal the verdict and penalty. Petters, of Wayzata, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 for defrauding investors out of $1.9...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
mansionglobal.com

Penthouse on Billionaires’ Row in New York City Sells for $72 Million

In one of the year’s priciest real estate deals, a penthouse at New York City’s 220 Central Park South has sold for $72 million, records show. The full-floor unit is just over 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and a roughly 312-square-foot terrace, according to the building’s offering plan. The unit wasn’t officially on the market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
