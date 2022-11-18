When my grandmother’s health started to decline in the mid-1990s due to progressive vascular dementia, we looked all over central Texas for a good place for her to live. But we had no idea whom to go to for advice and recommendations, outside the facilities themselves. So I found myself visiting facilities and randomly approaching people who looked like they might be family members of residents, hoping they would tell me about their experiences.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO