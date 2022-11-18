‘Really pisses me off:’ Taylor Swift responds after ‘Eras Tour’ Ticketmaster fiasco

Taylor Swift has issued a statement following the widespread criticism of Ticketmaster over the handling of ticket sales for the singer’s upcoming “Eras Tour.”

In a statement shared on her Instagram Friday, Swift broke her silence, expressing the situation “pissed” her off and said it was “excruciating” to watch happen.

Read her full statement below:

Swift has three concerts scheduled for Chicago’s Soldier Field from June 2-4. Presale tickets went on sale Tuesday, but many people were met with errors and glitches on Ticketmaster’s website.

On Thursday, the ticket distribution site canceled Friday’s public sale for the Eras Tour, saying that “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

The ticket seller says a “staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site.”

Swift’s 52-date stadium tour is set to kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.