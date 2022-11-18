ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Really pisses me off:’ Taylor Swift responds after ‘Eras Tour’ Ticketmaster fiasco

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llSug_0jFywTJg00

Taylor Swift has issued a statement following the widespread criticism of Ticketmaster over the handling of ticket sales for the singer’s upcoming “Eras Tour.”

In a statement shared on her Instagram Friday, Swift broke her silence, expressing the situation “pissed” her off and said it was “excruciating” to watch happen.

Read her full statement below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lvoq_0jFywTJg00

Swift has three concerts scheduled for Chicago’s Soldier Field from June 2-4. Presale tickets went on sale Tuesday, but many people were met with errors and glitches on Ticketmaster’s website.

Ticketmaster cancels Friday’s public sale for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

On Thursday, the ticket distribution site canceled Friday’s public sale for the Eras Tour, saying that “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

The ticket seller says a “staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site.”

Swift’s 52-date stadium tour is set to kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
HipHopDX.com

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 28 From Respiratory Failure

R&B singer B. Smyth has passed away at the age of 28 from respiratory failure. The news was confirmed by the singer’s brother Denzil Smith on Thursday (November 17), with a video posted on Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
EW.com

Diss the season: Mariah Carey loses 'Queen of Christmas' trademark dispute to Elizabeth Chan

The U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board didn't make Mariah Carey's wish come truuuuuuuuuuuue, meaning she cannot claim ownership of the title "Queen of Christmas." Elizabeth Chan, known as the world's only full-time Christmas recording artist, blocked Carey's attempt to trademark the honorific, as well as the songbird's concurrent attempts to register the trademarks "Princess Christmas" and "QOC."
iheart.com

Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
WGN News

Car went airborne after multiple-car crash on I-55

CHICAGO — Police responded to a multiple-car crash on I-55 which caused a car to go airborne, flip multiple times and hit another car Monday morning. Police said the crash took place near Interstate 55 and Central Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. when one car was driving at a high speed before it hit another […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy