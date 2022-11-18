ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WKRG News 5

Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
CHICKASAW, AL
utv44.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Chickasaw mother

Monday night the Chickasaw Police Dept. and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Thursday homicide on 3rd Ave in Chickasaw. 21-year-old Kimberly Robles was killed when two males fired into a residence. 21-year-old Cayenne Horachio Tate was arrested in west Mobile and charged with murder. She...
CHICKASAW, AL
WEAR

Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
ELBERTA, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Missing 68-year-old man located by Escambia County deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jolly has been located, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance looking for a missing 68-year-old man Tuesday night. Dennis Jolly, 68, was last seen Tuesday on the 7900 block of Kipling Street in Escambia County. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
WPMI

Fatal crash kills Citronelle man

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. John D. Talbott, 25, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.
CITRONELLE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

46-year-old Atmore woman killed after crashing into tree

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 46-year-old Atmore woman was killed in a wreck Sunday night. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road, approximately eight miles northwest of Atmore in Escambia County. The victim is Tara Nelson. ALEA says her 2015 Kia Cadenza left the roadway, struck a tree and...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
PACE, FL

