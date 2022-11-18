Read full article on original website
Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
utv44.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Chickasaw mother
Monday night the Chickasaw Police Dept. and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Thursday homicide on 3rd Ave in Chickasaw. 21-year-old Kimberly Robles was killed when two males fired into a residence. 21-year-old Cayenne Horachio Tate was arrested in west Mobile and charged with murder. She...
WEAR
Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
WEAR
UPDATE: Missing 68-year-old man located by Escambia County deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jolly has been located, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance looking for a missing 68-year-old man Tuesday night. Dennis Jolly, 68, was last seen Tuesday on the 7900 block of Kipling Street in Escambia County. The...
WEAR
New details released in Escambia County crash that injured 23-year-old pregnant woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More details are being released on a crash Monday in Escambia County that left a 23-year-old pregnant woman hospitalized. Florida Highway Patrol tells WEAR News on Tuesday that the pregnant Pensacola woman was the passenger in the single-vehicle crash. The driver is a 20-year-old man from Enterprise, Alabama.
utv44.com
Baldwin County DA's Office says it will go back and review cases following deputy arrest
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An internal investigation is underway into cases tied to now former Baldwin County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Dewberry. Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack says the 34-year-old was arrested last Thursday during his shift after they received an external tip that he was abusing Kratom, an illegal herbal stimulant.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A prosecutor on Tuesday said Zachery Hannah would be a prime candidate for a no-bail order under a constitutional amendment approved by voters this month. Just one problem – Aniah’s Law has not yet officially taken effect. Instead, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis...
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants
An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
WEAR
23-year-old pregnant woman hospitalized after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old pregnant woman was hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in Escambia County. It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1100-block of Webster Drive in Mayfair. The woman, who is 35 weeks pregnant, has been taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to...
Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured
An explosion at an oil facility in North Escambia resulted in one death and one injury on Friday, according to county officials.
WPMI
Fatal crash kills Citronelle man
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. John D. Talbott, 25, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office divers successfully recover stolen SUV from Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team successfully recovered a stolen SUV out of the waters of the Yellow River Sunday. The dive team says they spent around an hour in the cold water, which was recorded at around 52 degrees at the time of the recovery.
WEAR
Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
Kids allegedly steal car from McDonald’s, lead police on chase: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two juveniles over the weekend for stealing a car and leading police on a chase. According to officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard after receiving a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, the victim said […]
WEAR
46-year-old Atmore woman killed after crashing into tree
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 46-year-old Atmore woman was killed in a wreck Sunday night. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road, approximately eight miles northwest of Atmore in Escambia County. The victim is Tara Nelson. ALEA says her 2015 Kia Cadenza left the roadway, struck a tree and...
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following ‘assault’ at Fairhope home: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police said they arrested a man while another man is in the hospital following an argument in a home off of De’Estrehan Road Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FHP. The FHP is investigating the incident as an assault. Police said the home on D’Estrehan Road has […]
WEAR
Report: Molino man hit woman in face with broomstick after argument about greenhouse
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 68-year-old Molino man is charged with hitting a 71-year-old woman in the face with a broomstick. Thomas Helms is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older. The incident happened on the evening of Nov. 13. According to the arrest report, Helms...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
WEAR
Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
