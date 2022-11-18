ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs a leading candidate to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, report says

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JteMy_0jFyvvnh00

CHICAGO – When Major League Baseball made their announcement about the 2024 All-Star Game site on Thursday, fans in Chicago began to ask themselves one question: When will Wrigley Field get a chance to host the Midsummer Classic again?

With T-Mobile Park in Seattle slated to host the event in 2023 and Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas in 2024, it will be at least 35 years since the “Friendly Confines” have had the opportunity to host the event.

But it looks like that stretch could be coming to an end sooner than later.

Per a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today , the Cubs are one of the leading candidates to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Should Wrigley Field be chosen to be the place to stage the Midsummer Classic, it would mark the first time the event has been there since 1990.

The last time the All-Star Game was in Chicago was 2003 when it was hosted by the White Sox at then US Cellular Field.

Nightengale’s report states that the Blue Jays, Braves, and Orioles are also in the running to host the event, and each has hosted more recently than the Cubs.

Toronto – SkyDome – 1991

Baltimore – Camden Yards – 1993

Atlanta – Turner Field – 2000 ( Was scheduled to host in 2021 at Truist Park but moved to Denver due to MLB decision after new voter restrictions in Georgia )

The Cubs have hosted the All-Star Game three times at Wrigley Field, with the first taking place on July 8, 1947. On July 30, 1962, the Midsummer Classic returned to Wrigley Field during a unique stretch in baseball where the MLB experimented with having two All-Star Games in the same season.

Pink coming to Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 2023

Started in 1959, was done to raise money for player pensions and other causes, but it was abandoned after 1962.

If the Cubs don’t get the 2025 All-Star Game, they’d have to wait until at least 2027 to get another shot since the Phillies have already been named the host of the 2026 Midsummer Classic. That will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Justin Fields pick buries Bears, Chicago stretches losing streak to 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play, and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24 on Sunday. Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago (3-8) […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Verlander, Pujols voted Comeback Players of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols won baseball’s Comeback Player of the Year awards Tuesday night. Verlander, the American League recipient, returned from Tommy John surgery to lead Houston to its second World Series championship. He had the lowest ERA in the majors and was a unanimous winner of his third Cy Young Award — becoming the first player to earn the prize after not pitching in the previous season. Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his farewell season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs. The winners were chosen in voting by the 30 team beat reporters at MLB.com.
HOUSTON, TX
WGN News

Car went airborne after multiple-car crash on I-55

CHICAGO — Police responded to a multiple-car crash on I-55 which caused a car to go airborne, flip multiple times and hit another car Monday morning. Police said the crash took place near Interstate 55 and Central Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. when one car was driving at a high speed before it hit another […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Skeletal human remains found in Libertyville building

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Police reportedly found partial skeletal remains at a building in Libertyville and additional human remains in a nearby wooded area Saturday morning. Police responding to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. after it was reported that partial skeletal remains were discovered. According to police, the incident appears to be […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
WGN News

Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bail hearing granted for Richard Allen; Prosecutor argues others may have been involved in Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Accused Delphi killer Richard Allen seeks bail

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Lawyers representing the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge on the banks of Deer Creek east of Delphi in the winter of 2017 filed a motion today seeking bail for their client. Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, appointed last week, three weeks […]
DELPHI, IN
WGN News

Zack Pearson talks Bears on ‘9 Good Minutes’

CHICAGO – At the moment, Bears fans are dealing with an interesting question: What is most valuable to the team in the long run? Should fans be pleased with the current scenario where the team’s offense, especially quarterback Justin Fields, is at a high level while the team is still losing, which helps with draft […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy