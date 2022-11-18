Construction on JFK Airport’s new Terminal 6 to begin in 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The construction of a new $4.2 billion Terminal 6 at New York City’s JFK Airport will start in early 2023, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The 1.2 million-square-foot terminal will have ten gates. The first new gates will open in 2026 with the project expected to be completed in 2028, officials said.

JetBlue and Lufthansa Group will use the new Terminal 6.

“The new Terminal 6 arrivals and departures hall will feel spacious, bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings throughout the new terminal. Inspiring public art by New York-based artists and architectural elements depicting New York landmarks will create a unique sense of place,” a press release from Hochul’s office said.

The terminal will also include more than 100,000 square feet of shopping and dining options, featuring locally-based restaurateurs.

The new Terminal 6 is a public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners. The Port Authority will commit $130 million in capital funding to build enabling infrastructure for the new terminal, including airside improvements and utility enhancements.

“The financial close on a new Terminal 6 allows us to move forward with the final piece of our plan to transform JFK International Airport into one of the world’s great global gateways,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

