ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Construction on JFK Airport’s new Terminal 6 to begin in 2023

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzWlQ_0jFyvhgl00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The construction of a new $4.2 billion Terminal 6 at New York City’s JFK Airport will start in early 2023, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The 1.2 million-square-foot terminal will have ten gates. The first new gates will open in 2026 with the project expected to be completed in 2028, officials said.

JetBlue and Lufthansa Group will use the new Terminal 6.

“The new Terminal 6 arrivals and departures hall will feel spacious, bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings throughout the new terminal. Inspiring public art by New York-based artists and architectural elements depicting New York landmarks will create a unique sense of place,” a press release from Hochul’s office said.

The terminal will also include more than 100,000 square feet of shopping and dining options, featuring locally-based restaurateurs.

The new Terminal 6 is a public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners. The Port Authority will commit $130 million in capital funding to build enabling infrastructure for the new terminal, including airside improvements and utility enhancements.

“The financial close on a new Terminal 6 allows us to move forward with the final piece of our plan to transform JFK International Airport into one of the world’s great global gateways,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Transportation Today News

Gov. Hochul announces $4.2B for JFK terminal construction project

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that a new $4.2 terminal at New York City’s JFK International Airport will move forward once. The terminal, a state-of-the-art, 1.2 million square foot, 10-gate terminal, is anticipated to open its first gates in 2026 and be completed in 2028, officials said. “JFK International – the nation’s door […] The post Gov. Hochul announces $4.2B for JFK terminal construction project appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing

Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Many Variables, Significant Uncertainty in Latest Fiscal Updates for New York State, City, and MTA

New York State and City weathered the worst of the financial devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to billions in federal aid and a good bit of fortune in revenues from Wall Street and personal income taxes. But fiscal uncertainty looms on the horizon amid major stock market losses, warnings of a recession, ongoing pandemic workplace shifts, and federal relief funds running out, creating future budget gaps that will test the fiscal management of Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams’ administrations.
PIX11

Thanksgiving travel season has returned, beating pre-pandemic numbers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. However, changing habits around work and play might spread out the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC residents hold hearing on possible Con Edison increases

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — As the cold weather arrives, people take a closer look at their utility bills. Con Edison has already notified customers that higher supply prices will mean increased bills this winter. The utility also applied for a rate increase from the state of New York this year. The delivery rate increase proposals are 9.6% for electric […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

TSA officer finds cat in checked bag at JFK Airport

New York (PIX11) – An orange cat was found in a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Aiport on Nov. 16, a TSA spokesperson told PIX11 News on Tuesday. The cat passed undetected until it went through an X-ray unit, triggering an alarm and shocking a TSA officer upon its discovery. Transportation Security Administration […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lawfem.com

Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City

A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rooseveltislanddaily.news

Glass Half Empty in Still Depopulated NYC Office Towers

The latest figures on office occupancy dashed hopes that the number of workers in New York’s still-lagging business districts would increase as summer turned to fall. The Kastle Systems tracker of average weekday office occupancy in the region has been stuck at 47% for weeks. The share of workers showing up on an average weekday in Manhattan offices is believed to be a little higher, with the Partnership for New York City’s survey of large employers in September showing that 49% of office workers were at their desks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] What It’s Like Living in a $500 Million Luxury Building in NYC

Today, we visited 100 Vandam, SoHo’s NEWEST luxury building overlooking the Hudson River. This relatively diminutive red brick warehouse was one of the first generation of large working buildings that began to replace the small farms, smith shops and industries that developed on the undesirable marshy land along the Hudson River in the 1800s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY approves 1st marijuana dispensary licenses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management on Monday approved a list of 36 licensees to legally sell recreational marijuana in most jurisdictions across the state.  One area that was glaringly left off the list was the state’s most populous county, Kings County — which is Brooklyn — due to […]
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy