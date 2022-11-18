Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1380kcim.com
United Way Of Carroll Chili Cook-Off And Silent Auction Tops $3,000 Raised
Last week’s United Way of Carroll chili cook-off and silent auction raised over $3,000 thanks to an outpouring of support from residents and businesses. Just under $260 was collected in freewill donations for the chili contest after a local food inspector halted the 10-plus-year-old tradition. However, the other half of Friday’s event made up for that shortfall with the silent auction, which included donated items or services from more than 50 businesses and residents, collecting $2,785 to bring the night’s total to $3,044. United Way of Carroll volunteers have set a goal of distributing at least $30,000 in 2023, and they have nearly reached that mark. You can still support the United Way of Carroll by sending a check to P.O. Box 482, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or contribute via Venmo at UnitedWayofCarroll-20.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Attorney John Werden Champions Juvenile Justice Initiatives In D.C.
Carroll County Attorney John Werden is one of the leading voices behind a push in Washington, D.C. to reauthorize legislation aimed at reducing national crime rates through youth programs. Werden serves on the executive board for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, an organization that has spent the last quarter century advocating for data-driven initiatives geared toward helping troubled children before they become entangled in the justice system.
1380kcim.com
Opportunity Living In Lake City Hosts Virtual Auction To Support Facility’s Indoor Pool
Opportunity Living in Lake City invites area residents to join them in their latest effort to maintain operations at their indoor pool facility. Supporters are hosting the Save Our Swimming Pool (SOS2) virtual auction through Saturday, Dec. 3 with all proceeds to be used for updating and improving the heated therapeutic pool. According to Opportunity Living staff, the pool is used over 5,400 times per year by more than just Opportunity Living clients. It is also utilized regularly by students at South Central Calhoun (SCC), patients at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH), and community members for joint treatment, endurance training, balance programming, and much more. There are nearly 200 items for supporters to bid on from the comfort of their own homes via www.32auctions.com/sos2022, a link to which is included with this story online. Bidding closes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. As of Monday, SOS2 has raised $12,800 of its $15,000 goal.
1380kcim.com
Bernice Dickson of Carroll, formerly of Manning
Bernice J. Dickson, age 92, of Carroll, Iowa, and formerly of Manilla, Iowa, passed away on Sunday November 20, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Gift Bearers will be Nicki Thomas and Kaela Schnoes. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Nicki Thomas, Kaela Schnoes, Sara Weyers, Tammy Humlicek, and Katie Mengwasser. Casket Bearers will be William Dickson, Joseph Dickson, Brian Dickson, David Humlicek, Aaron Dickson, and Justin Dickson. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.
1380kcim.com
Adeline Reicks formerly of Carroll
Adeline M Reicks, 104, died peacefully November 19, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Hospice House in Burlington, Iowa. For the past two years she was living with her daughter, Diane Mahoney and son-in-law Stan in Burlington. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 23,...
1380kcim.com
Donald Meyer of Lake View
Funeral Service for Donald Meyer, age 99, of Lake View, IA will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lake View. Burial will follow at the Wall Lake Cemetery. The Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Lake View is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation...
1380kcim.com
Sac County Crime Stoppers Offers $1,000 Reward For Information On Recent BB-Gun Vandalism
Sac County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect/s responsible for a recent spate of vandalism in Sac City. According to law enforcement, windows on vehicles and businesses near downtown are repeatedly being shot out with BB or pellet guns. Authorities say the incidents occurred on Main Street around 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sac City Police Department by calling 712-662-7772.
1380kcim.com
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
1380kcim.com
Darrell Sunderman of Carroll
Darrell Sunderman, age 92, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Accura Healthcare of Carroll. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll, IA, with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
1380kcim.com
Richard Baumhover of Carroll
Richard Baumhover, 91 of Carroll, died early Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at Addington Place in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Friday at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Request Arrest Warrants For Jefferson Man On Burglary And Assault Charges
A Jefferson man faces felony charges following a physical altercation over the weekend. At approximately 11:09 p.m., Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of W. State Street for a reported assault in progress involving an adult male and an adult female. Upon arrival, officers identified a male subject running from the scene. They pursued, but the individual managed to avoid capture. The resulting investigation led authorities to request arrest warrants for 35-year-old Allyn James Case on charges of 1st-degree burglary, a class B felony, two counts of assault, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of trespassing, a simple misdemeanor.
1380kcim.com
Joseph Sibenaller of Carroll
A Celebration of life for 39 year old Joe Sibenaller of Carroll will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and continue until...
Comments / 0