Opportunity Living in Lake City invites area residents to join them in their latest effort to maintain operations at their indoor pool facility. Supporters are hosting the Save Our Swimming Pool (SOS2) virtual auction through Saturday, Dec. 3 with all proceeds to be used for updating and improving the heated therapeutic pool. According to Opportunity Living staff, the pool is used over 5,400 times per year by more than just Opportunity Living clients. It is also utilized regularly by students at South Central Calhoun (SCC), patients at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH), and community members for joint treatment, endurance training, balance programming, and much more. There are nearly 200 items for supporters to bid on from the comfort of their own homes via www.32auctions.com/sos2022, a link to which is included with this story online. Bidding closes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. As of Monday, SOS2 has raised $12,800 of its $15,000 goal.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO