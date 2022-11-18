Read full article on original website
Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush. Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,. However some larger...
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ+
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While LGBTQ+ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ+, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The California legislators,...
Thanksgiving dinner costs are on the rise. Here's why.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With just two days until Thanksgiving experts say if you don’t have a turkey by now, you might not get one. The United States is headed for a record-breaking number of bird flu cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million birds affected so far.
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Caltrans, kids of Caltrans host 'Move Over' campaign
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans partnered with the California Office of Traffic Safety and the California Highway Patrol to kick off California’s "Move Over" public awareness campaign. The campaign officially started on Monday, Nov 21 at the Golden 1 Center and featured the "Kids of Caltrans" comprised of children,...
'It's worth it': Californian's ready to spend more, wait longer in busiest traveling season of year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and travelers are already heading to their destinations ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks in the year. The Sacramento International Airport is seeing an increase in travelers close to pre-pandemic numbers. Travelers at the airport are eager to spend the holidays with family and friends.
How UC Davis is trying to change lung cancer screening rates in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lung cancer screening rates, in general, are shockingly low, with only about 1% of Californians eligible for lung cancer screening actually getting screened. However, UC Davis' Comprehensive Cancer Center is working to change that. 80% to 90% of all lung cancers are caused by smoking. However,...
Writer-professor Lee Herrick named California poet laureate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lee Herrick, a writer and professor based in Fresno with many published works, has been named California's poet laureate. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Herrick Friday, citing a body of work that "explores the diversity and vitality of the California experience." Herrick, 52, was born in South...
Gas prices fall as travelers hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to AAA, an estimated 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving. That’s more than 2021 and near pre-pandemic numbers. Millions will be traveling by car. ABC10 spoke to a few drivers at the pump, and they are tired of paying...
Gov. Newsom set to reverse pause on $1 billion in homelessness funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed his decision to freeze $1 billion in homelessness prevention funding for counties and large cities after meeting with mayors in Sacramento Friday. According to the Associated Press, Newsom agreed to release the funds if local governments step up the aggressiveness of their...
Southern California school district to pay $15.75M over teen's asthma death
YUCAIPA, Calif. — The mother of a 13-year-old girl who died from an asthma attack at a Southern California school will receive $15.75 million from the school district, their lawyers announced. The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District in San Bernardino County agreed to settle a negligence lawsuit over the...
California recovers pandemic job losses despite economic struggles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California said Friday it had recovered all of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic, a moment that normally would celebrate the end of a downturn but instead was tempered by signs of a wobbly economy amid layoffs in the state's historically strong tech industry.
Republican Kiley captures California US House seat
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat...
Arden-Arcade business owners fed up with multiple break-ins in past month
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A jewelry store in the Arden-Arcade area that's only been open for two months is asking for the public's help after they were struck by thieves for a third time in a month. In October, four women allegedly stole about $90,000 worth of jewelry and then...
