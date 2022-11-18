ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ+

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While LGBTQ+ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ+, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The California legislators,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Thanksgiving dinner costs are on the rise. Here's why.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With just two days until Thanksgiving experts say if you don’t have a turkey by now, you might not get one. The United States is headed for a record-breaking number of bird flu cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million birds affected so far.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Caltrans, kids of Caltrans host 'Move Over' campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans partnered with the California Office of Traffic Safety and the California Highway Patrol to kick off California’s "Move Over" public awareness campaign. The campaign officially started on Monday, Nov 21 at the Golden 1 Center and featured the "Kids of Caltrans" comprised of children,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Writer-professor Lee Herrick named California poet laureate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lee Herrick, a writer and professor based in Fresno with many published works, has been named California's poet laureate. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Herrick Friday, citing a body of work that "explores the diversity and vitality of the California experience." Herrick, 52, was born in South...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy