Dolly Parton's 'Steel Magnolias' Dessert Is No Joke
You probably remember this very quick moment from the beloved 1989 comedy-drama Steel Magnolias. Dolly Parton's character Truvy is working in the hair salon when she's asked about a recipe called "Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa" that she's mentioned previously. She tells them it's so simple they don't need to write it down..
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"
Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.
