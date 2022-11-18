ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center receives $10 million grant from Samaritan Hospital Foundation

CLEVELAND – Samaritan Hospital Foundation has awarded an unprecedented $10 million grant to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland County. The gift supplements the Foundation’s annual support of the hospital which averages $2 million each year and promises to impact patient care and services for decades to come.
