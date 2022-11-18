Read full article on original website
Arlin Field to host Division I state semifinal on Friday night
MANSFIELD -- Arlin Field will be the host site of a Division I state semifinal football game on Friday night, according to the Ohio High School Athletics Association. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) will meet Gahanna Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mansfield.
Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center releases honor roll & perfect attendance
ASHLAND -- The following Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center students achieved honor roll status with all A’s for the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 school year. Juniors.
Here's what you can expect to see in Downtown Ashland as Christmas approaches
ASHLAND — Thanksgiving is still on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean Ashland isn’t itching for Christmas. The city’s fifth annual Christmas parade is happening again this year with some possible improvements.
University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center receives $10 million grant from Samaritan Hospital Foundation
CLEVELAND – Samaritan Hospital Foundation has awarded an unprecedented $10 million grant to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland County. The gift supplements the Foundation’s annual support of the hospital which averages $2 million each year and promises to impact patient care and services for decades to come.
Open Source: What's the deal with Jobs & Family Services scams?
ASHLAND — A reader recently reached out to Ashland Source, saying her son had received a call from someone pretending to be an employee at the Ashland County Department of Jobs and Family Services. The reader wanted us to look into this for her.
