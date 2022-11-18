ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Cuban-born Baton Rouge resident wins first Latin Grammy at 95

BATON ROUGE - At 95 years old, Cuban-born musician Angela Alvarez won her first Latin Grammy for best new artist. Alvarez put out her debut self-titled album in 2021 that accompanied a feature-length documentary produced by her grandson Carlos Alvarez. Angela Alvarez grew up in Cuba and escaped to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale

Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

White Light Night returns Friday to Mid City

BATON ROUGE - More than 100 artists and vendors will line Government Street for White Light Night on Friday. The annual celebration in Mid City highlights local creators, with booths set up throughout the district allowing visitors to enjoy the best food, music and art the area has to offer. The event officially runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BREC touts openings in Fall Break camps

BATON ROUGE - It's not too late. The parks and recreation department in East Baton Rouge Parish wants families to know that they can still register children for next week's Fall Break camps. Programs include multi-day sessions focused on basketball, tennis, nature, horseback riding, space exploration and more. The Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Livingston Parish, LA

Immerse yourself in the unique combination of Southern charm and modern sophistication at Livingston Parish, Louisiana!. Before it was established in 1832, Livingston Parish was a part of the St. Helena parish, one of the eight "Florida Parishes." The parish was considered part of West Florida, which was under Spanish...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge Coroner reports shocking number of accidental overdose deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting an alarming number of accidental overdose deaths as of November 16. According to a report from Dr. William “Beau” Clark, so far this year, 243 people in the parish lost their lives to accidental overdose-related deaths, and Dr. Clark adds that even more toxicology results are pending.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million

The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
BATON ROUGE, LA

