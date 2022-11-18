Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Cuban-born Baton Rouge resident wins first Latin Grammy at 95
BATON ROUGE - At 95 years old, Cuban-born musician Angela Alvarez won her first Latin Grammy for best new artist. Alvarez put out her debut self-titled album in 2021 that accompanied a feature-length documentary produced by her grandson Carlos Alvarez. Angela Alvarez grew up in Cuba and escaped to the...
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
theadvocate.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
brproud.com
1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baker Donelson, new medical director at Baton Rouge General
-- Tara Emery was inducted as vice president of the Child Care Association of Louisiana. Emery is the owner & director of two locations of London Bridge Early Learning Center in Baton Rouge. She serves on the Early Literacy Commission...
wbrz.com
White Light Night returns Friday to Mid City
BATON ROUGE - More than 100 artists and vendors will line Government Street for White Light Night on Friday. The annual celebration in Mid City highlights local creators, with booths set up throughout the district allowing visitors to enjoy the best food, music and art the area has to offer. The event officially runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.
wbrz.com
BREC touts openings in Fall Break camps
BATON ROUGE - It's not too late. The parks and recreation department in East Baton Rouge Parish wants families to know that they can still register children for next week's Fall Break camps. Programs include multi-day sessions focused on basketball, tennis, nature, horseback riding, space exploration and more. The Baton...
brproud.com
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Livingston Parish, LA
Immerse yourself in the unique combination of Southern charm and modern sophistication at Livingston Parish, Louisiana!. Before it was established in 1832, Livingston Parish was a part of the St. Helena parish, one of the eight "Florida Parishes." The parish was considered part of West Florida, which was under Spanish...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; see when movies & tv shows shot locally will air
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The film industry in the Baton Rouge area is picking up steam. You’ve possibly spotted production crews filming movies and tv shows across our area, especially in Downtown Baton Rouge over the past couple of months. “And so, I would say it’s been a...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge Coroner reports shocking number of accidental overdose deaths
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting an alarming number of accidental overdose deaths as of November 16. According to a report from Dr. William “Beau” Clark, so far this year, 243 people in the parish lost their lives to accidental overdose-related deaths, and Dr. Clark adds that even more toxicology results are pending.
brproud.com
Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
Driver and vehicle pulled from water in West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle and driver from a waterway on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19. According to authorities, the rescue happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina. Authorities said that crews hooked...
theadvocate.com
Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million
The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
