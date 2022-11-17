Investigation underway after two sets of apparent fetus or infant remains found in South Boston freezer

Read full article on original website
At least one person killed, 16 injured after vehicle crashes through shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say at least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple victims injured and trapped. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to...
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
Crews respond to bus crash in Waltham
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night. Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street. At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘. Police said the scene is active and...
Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects
Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in Wakefield on Friday that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on North Avenue around 5:15 pm. found a pedestrian injured, police said in a statement. The pedestrian was taken by medical helicopter...
Sources: 2 sets of remains found in Boston condo where apparent fetus or infant found in freezer
BOSTON (WHDH) - Sources tell 7NEWS more human remains were found in a South Boston apartment where officials say an apparent fetus or infant was found in a freezer. The Suffolk County DA and Boston police were back at the building on East Broadway on Friday. Yesterday, a cleaning person...
Fire crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire crews battled through cold conditions late Friday night to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials say there was an initial call for an elderly person in the building, though a search did not uncover anyone. An initial indication indicates the fire broke out somewhere in the basement around midnight.
DA provides update on fatal shooting in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced Friday that investigators have developed additional information in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday at the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors...
Universally accessible free treehouse opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fully accessible tree house opened in Burlington Saturday. The new treehouse is located at Simonds park near the town center, and features ramps and wide passageways. It was all built in by a company out of Vermont in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act so everyone could explore the trees from 8 feet off the ground.
Vigil planned as Brandeis University community mourns loss of student in bus crash that killed 1, injured 27
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes at Brandeis University have been canceled and support services are being offered to students as the campus community mourns the loss of an undergraduate student killed in a bus crashed that injured 27 other people. The bus had been transporting Brandeis students from a hockey...
Acton police identify suspect in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old seriously injured
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police have identified a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 13-year-old child who was walking in a crosswalk earlier this month. The victim, a 13-year-old male, was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 6:15...
State police release airwing video of successful search for suspected repeat DUI driver
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have released Air Wing video of a successful search for a suspected repeat drunken driver who was injured when he fled a crash in Bridgewater late Thursday night. Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 northbound around 11 p.m. learned from witnesses...
Thief caught on camera stealing safe from Malden restaurant
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a restaurant in Malden is looking for answers after a thief broke into the business in the middle of the night and made off with a safe stuffed with cash. The burglar who broke into El Porto Mexican Bar and Grill on Highland...
Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize North Attleboro responders for their revival of man on a plane
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from North Attleboro who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Captain George...
Asian American leaders organize free self-defense classes in Quincy, Chinatown
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders of Boston’s Asian American community are hosting free self-defense classes in response to a recent attack at a local MBTA station. Nov. 14, police reported a 60-year-old Asian American woman had been kidnapped from the Wollaston T station, and sexually assaulted over the course of a day until she was left at a parking lot in Brockton. After she was found by a Good Samaritan, she was treated at a nearby hospital.
Boston City Hall Plaza reopens to public after $95M overhaul
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Hall Plaza is once again open to the public after a major overhaul. Residents turned out in droves to celebrate the reopening of the plaza after two years of work, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon. “This plaza wasn’t...
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
