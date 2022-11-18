Read full article on original website
WeKillUsMoreThanTheyKillUs
3d ago
Duh Bama and Auburn will have to be moved to the east division as Texas and Oklahoma join the west division in the SEC
College Football News
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 13
Where are all the top teams in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Troy 39; South Carolina...
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games
South Carolina and Vanderbilt each left Saturday with an upset win at home. On Sunday, the SEC fined both programs for violating the league's "access to competition area policy" when fans stormed the field. The SEC announced a $10,000 penalty for South Carolina, which last got fined in 2014 when...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Lane Kiffin directly responds to report he's leaving Ole Miss for Auburn
A bombshell report emerged that Lane Kiffin was planning to step down from Ole Miss and become the next head coach at Auburn this week. Then, the coach had his say. Initially, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News in Columbus, Miss. reported that Kiffin decided to leave Ole Miss for the vacant Auburn position. ...
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Nation Saturday
The host explained her absence from the college football morning show.
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4
With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
Report: Big Obstacle Emerges For Deion Sanders Coaching At FBS Level
Social media has been abuzz in recent weeks about the possibility of Deion Sanders coaching a major college program. We've covered developments such as Sanders reportedly chatting with Colorado and South Florida about coaching possibilities. Sanders then cast doubt on the validity of these ...
College Football World Reacts To Ridiculous Attendance Number
How many fans were actually at Texas A&M's game on Saturday afternoon?. It surely wasn't the number officially announced in the press box during the game. Texas A&M beat UMass, 20-3, on Saturday. Most of the stadium appeared to empty out by halftime. But the Aggies still announced a pretty...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
atozsports.com
Vols LB Jeremy Banks addresses rumors flying around about absence from South Carolina game
Tennessee Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t travel with the team to Columbia on Saturday for UT’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. ESPN’s Chris Fowler said during the broadcast of the game on Saturday night that Banks’ absence wasn’t injury-related. As you can imagine, rumors...
Lane Kiffin May Have Given Big Clue After Arkansas Game
Lots of non-denial denial, but at one point Kiffin just outright says what's up
Report: Matt Rhule Turned Down Job Offer From Promiment School
Reports surfacing out of Nebraska circles last week named Matt Rhule a frontrunner for the open Cornhuskers head coaching position. Per an On3Sports column posted by Jesse Simonten on November 16th, Rhule was apparently "the most discussed name around Nebraska’s search to replace Scott ...
ESPN Computer Predicts 4 College Football Playoff Teams
One week in the regular season remains. Who's going to wind up in the College Football Playoff?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its projections. The Football Power Index has predicted the following four teams to make the College Football Playoff field. Georgia. Ohio State. TCU. Clemson.
Iconic College Football Rivalry Could Reportedly Get Rescheduled
As the Virginia football team continues to recover from a horrific tragedy, it's sounding like the Cavaliers will take the field again in 2022. Last week, three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former teammate. A fourth was wounded but has reportedly been discharged from the ...
