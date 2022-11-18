ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WeKillUsMoreThanTheyKillUs
3d ago

Duh Bama and Auburn will have to be moved to the east division as Texas and Oklahoma join the west division in the SEC

College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 13

Where are all the top teams in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Troy 39; South Carolina...
The Spun

2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games

South Carolina and Vanderbilt each left Saturday with an upset win at home. On Sunday, the SEC fined both programs for violating the league's "access to competition area policy" when fans stormed the field. The SEC announced a $10,000 penalty for South Carolina, which last got fined in 2014 when...
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
AllTrojans

College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts 4 College Football Playoff Teams

One week in the regular season remains. Who's going to wind up in the College Football Playoff?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its projections. The Football Power Index has predicted the following four teams to make the College Football Playoff field. Georgia. Ohio State. TCU. Clemson.
FanSided

