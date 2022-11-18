Is Black Friday dead? When and where experts say you can get the best deals

Is Black Friday dead? Some experts say yes.

Retailers have somewhat killed it by rolling out deals early.

Black Friday deals started in late October and early November, so while the actual day itself may not carry the same weight, the deals are still out there.

KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha spoke to an executive with RetailMeNot, which tracks deals and discounts.

She shared some insight.

Their study showed that due to inflation and economic concerns, shoppers on average will spend 8% less than last year.

But they’re still on the hunt for bargains — even more so than before — and spacing out purchases. Shoppers started buying early this year, too.

“If you’re thinking you’re going to get up on Black Friday and start your shopping, you’re almost too late just because retailers are running their Black Friday deals online on Sunday or Monday (before Thanksgiving). Amazon is being more traditional this year. They’re kicking (their sales) off on Thanksgiving,” said RetailMeNot editor Kristin McGrath.

RetailMeNot surveyed shoppers and 53% said they’re going to shop on Black Friday this year.

Retailers watch these surveys since they want to know where consumers are excited to shop and then act by cutting deals.

The survey showed that 38% are excited to shop at Amazon, 21% at Walmart and 11% at Target.

Those stores plus Best Buy, Wayfair, and Kohl’s are listed as stores with some of the best Black Friday deals.

Stores such as Big Lots, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are open on Thanksgiving, but many retailers are closing for the holiday.

Shoppers can expect Black Friday deals through Thanksgiving weekend.

©2022 Cox Media Group