Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) is rocketing northbound after reversing off $0.006 lows up 48% on Friday alone closing just off the high of the day at $0.011 on about $850,000 in dollar volume. AITX was one of the biggest penny stock runners of 2021 skyrocketing from tiple zeroes to highs near $0.30 per share. Now that the stock is based at a fraction of its former value and seems to have formed a clear bottom and selling has dried up investors are accumulating. AITX is an exciting story developing in small caps, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), the Company is making moves in the $100 billion plus global security services market. AITX is an SEC filer and recently applied for up listing its shares to fully reporting OTCQB.

1 DAY AGO