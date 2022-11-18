Read full article on original website
Related
CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation
DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
‘Roboconomy’ infiltrates GXO Logistics facilities
One year ago, in an interview with Modern Shipper, Mark Manduca, chief investment officer for GXO Logistics, said that 100% of the company’s contracts signed in Q3 2021 included some type of automation. This November, those early automation gains are starting to show themselves. On Tuesday, GXO (NYSE: GXO)...
microcapdaily.com
Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) Move Northbound Brewing as Robotics AI Innovator Raises $3.5 Million and Reverses Off $0.006 Lows
Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) is rocketing northbound after reversing off $0.006 lows up 48% on Friday alone closing just off the high of the day at $0.011 on about $850,000 in dollar volume. AITX was one of the biggest penny stock runners of 2021 skyrocketing from tiple zeroes to highs near $0.30 per share. Now that the stock is based at a fraction of its former value and seems to have formed a clear bottom and selling has dried up investors are accumulating. AITX is an exciting story developing in small caps, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), the Company is making moves in the $100 billion plus global security services market. AITX is an SEC filer and recently applied for up listing its shares to fully reporting OTCQB.
E8 Engineering Named United Launch Alliance’s 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- E8 Engineering has been awarded United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year. E8 is a burgeoning aerospace supplier of program management, consulting, and technical staffing services with expertise in engineering, quality, operations, and supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005108/en/ John Marcin, E8 Engineering CTO, receives the Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year Award from Steve Crow, ULA Director of Production Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Logistics TMS Increases Freight Movement Visibility
Trailer Bridge launches MasterMind TMS technology across its logistics branches, in strategic partnership with Mastery Logistics Systems, to increase visibility into customers freight movement and efficiency in its operations. “We are incredibly proud of the work that has been put into launching this platform,” says Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano....
Gelesis Reports Upcoming Participation in Wolfe Research’s Annual Consumer Growth Conference
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) (“Gelesis” or the “Company”), the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced that its Chief Operating & Commercial Officer, David Pass, Pharm.D., will be featured in a panel discussion at Wolfe Research’s virtual Consumer Growth Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005103/en/ Plenity is inspired by nature and FDA cleared to aid in weight management. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Stord adds last-mile delivery optimization with Stord Parcel
In what has already been an extremely busy year for innovation and advancement, cloud supply chain firm Stord has added another tool into its growing suite of services. Stord Parcel is a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution that uses advanced modeling to choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level for each package.
teslarati.com
Stellantis acquires AI startup supercharging autonomous driving development
Stellantis acquired aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software. The AI startup is based in Budapest, Hungary. It also has offices in Germany, the United States, and Japan. The Hungary-based AI company focuses on four areas regarding artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, listed below. aiDrive: Embedded...
Cubic Enters Full-Rate Production on U.S. Marine Corps Next Generation Troposcatter Contract
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has successfully entered Full-Rate Production for its Indefinite- Delivery/Indefinite- Quantity (IDIQ) Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) system contract with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). The leading-edge system will provide Marines with low latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005276/en/ Cubic’s NGT system will provide the first X-band capability in a troposcatter program of record. (Photo: Business Wire)
FTX CEO Details Plans To Restructure Global Empire, Asks Stakeholders To 'Be Patient'
The newly appointed CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, John Ray III, is in damage control mode, assuring FTX employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to "be patient" after the collapse of the company. What Happened: In a Saturday statement, Ray said the company looks forward to selling or...
salestechstar.com
Creatio and Meritus Business Solutions Launch a Software Product that Redefines Lead Distribution Speed
15-Second Leads is a new digital solution that provides companies with swift and efficient lead distribution. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced their partner, Meritus Business Solutions, has launched a digital solution that redefines speed for distributing valuable sales leads. The application Meritus 15-Second Leads for Creatio enables users to reach their prospects in minutes after registration. The solution raises the efficiency of sales and/or field agents and significantly increases the chances of generating new business.
agritechtomorrow.com
Implementing Multi-Level Mobile Vertical Racking Systems
Sozo has a world-class operational facility with 40+ cultivars, leading genetics, and consistently high total cannabinoids and terpenoids. Sozo is committed to using technology, methods, and tools that inspire innovation and maximize sustainability. ABOUT SOZO. Sozo cultivates, processes (concentrate), and sells quality cannabis products in stores they feel good about....
fleetmanagementweekly.com
Work Truck Solutions® Announces Inventory Listing Partnership with Holman
The leading authority on commercial vehicles, Work Truck Solutions®, announces inventory listing partnership with Holman’s small business division, providing Holman’s customers greater access to locate and acquire commercial vehicles. When companies with shared goals come together, new solutions seem to fall into place naturally. With that in...
takeitcool.com
Corn Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary
The latest report titled “Corn Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Corn. Report Features Details. Product Name Corn Production. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance. Raw...
itsecuritywire.com
Nividous Receives ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management Systems
Nividous, an intelligent automation company, announces its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, adhering to the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) for Nividous’ internal compliance program. “As a leader in the intelligent automation space, it is essential to embody the best practices for...
Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs
Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
thehypemagazine.com
Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship
Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
salestechstar.com
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
enewschannels.com
Sales Boomerang Ranked #162 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
(OWINGS MILLS, Md.) — NEWS: Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced that Sales Boomerang ranked No. 162 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Sales Boomerang grew 906.4% from 2018-2021, the period relevant to the 2022 rankings.
Indy Autonomous Challenge Showcases World’s Fastest Autonomous Racecar Powered by Luminar; Announces Long-Term Partnership
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today at the 2022 LA Auto Show showcased the world’s fastest, and most advanced autonomous racecar equipped with three long-range lidar sensors from Luminar and announced a long-term partnership with the automotive technology company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006108/en/ The world’s fastest and most advanced autonomous racecar, the IAC’s Dallara AV-21, at the 2022 LA Auto Show. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0