Talladega County, AL

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office: Missing Buchanan sisters found safe

By Drew Taylor
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Four sisters who were reported missing from Talladega County Thursday have been found safe, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

In a post , the TCSO confirmed that the four sisters: Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, Isabella Jane Buchanan, Lacey Nicole Buchanan and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, were safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is currently enroute to pick up the children.

On Thursday, ALEA listed the sisters as missing after the Talladega County Department of Human Resources were unable to make contact with their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, about temporary custody.

Former Birmingham PD detective found guilty of capital murder in ‘love triangle gone bad’

On Friday, Clifton Christopher Buchanan was arrested and charged with interference with custody.

Watch the full press conference below.

