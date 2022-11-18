Read full article on original website
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicked off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state and local leaders and university leaders were at...
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Even more Angels in need this Christmas, but not enough sponsors
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With only two weeks left until the deadline, many children in Northwest Louisiana may be waking up with nothing under the tree this Christmas. The Salvation Army is facing a growing challenge; the number of children in need continues to grow, but the number of sponsors in their Angel Tree initiative is dwindling.
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove statutes that state same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
