ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicked off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state and local leaders and university leaders were at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ktalnews.com

Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
ktalnews.com

Even more Angels in need this Christmas, but not enough sponsors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With only two weeks left until the deadline, many children in Northwest Louisiana may be waking up with nothing under the tree this Christmas. The Salvation Army is facing a growing challenge; the number of children in need continues to grow, but the number of sponsors in their Angel Tree initiative is dwindling.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy