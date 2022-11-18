Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
swlexledger.com
One dead in fatal collision on Charleston Highway in Cayce early Saturday
Cayce, SC 11/20/2022 (Paul Kirby) – One person died, and another was injured following a single-vehicle collision in the City of Cayce early Saturday. According to the Cayce Police Department, the collision happened just after midnight on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The police said that their officers were conducting...
WIS-TV
Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon the Saluda County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of Zonnie T. Cyrus was a homicide. An autopsy Tuesday morning determined he’d died of gunshot wounds. The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a...
live5news.com
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol urges caution during Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers headed out on the road this Thanksgiving to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. In anticipation of heavy traffic, drivers can also expect to share the road with increased law enforcement for the travel period that begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.
coladaily.com
Single vehicle accident in Cayce leaves one dead, one injured
Cayce Police Officers were conducting proactive patrol around midnight Saturday when they saw what appeared to be a single vehicle accident. According to the police department, the vehicle was located near Circle Dr. and Charleston Hwy and was upside down. Two occupants had been ejected from the vehicle. One passenger...
Body of missing Belvedere man found according to family, Aiken Co. Coroner’s Office
UPDATE, 11/22/2022, 5:22 P.M. – The missing Belvedere man was found deceased on Tuesday afternoon according to his family and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. According to authorities, Kenneth Dale Williams was found at the bottom of a steep embankment along Belvedere Clearwater Road near the area where he was last seen. The Coroner’s Office […]
WIS-TV
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
Coroner identifies body found in Saluda County on Saturday afternoon
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Ridge Spring man after his body was found on Saturday. According to a statement from the coroner, the body was found near a pond in the Monetta area at some point in the afternoon. Authorities have identified the deceased as Zonnie T. Cyrus.
abccolumbia.com
Passenger dies after vehicle hits telephone pole & overturns in Lexington
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a telephone pole in Lexington Thursday night. Highway Patrol says it happened at approximately 9:42 p.m. at Old Cherokee Road near Wise Ferry Road. According to investigators, the driver of a 1998 GMC Pickup truck went...
17-year-old teen reported missing in Orangeburg has been found
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that 17-year-old Lloyd Fulton has been found. The teen was reported missing on November 19, last seen with an unknown female at the McDonald's restaurant on Hwy. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fulton was...
swlexledger.com
Riverland Park home destroyed by fire Saturday morning in Cayce
Cayce, SC 11/20/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The City of Cayce Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-family home on Brookcliff Drive in the Riverland Park neighborhood in the City of Cayce Saturday. Even though Cayce’s Fire Department arrived quickly, they discovered that the brick home was already heavily involved in fire when they arrived.
WLTX.com
19-year-old killed in crash near Lexington identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a teen is dead and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Lexington County late Thursday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Old Cherokee and Wise Ferry roads just west of Lexington.
swlexledger.com
Chick-fil-A-Supply Center coming to Lexington County Industrial Park
Lexington County, SC 11/22/2022 – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs. Founded in 2020, Chick-fil-A Supply supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network and allows the company to...
swlexledger.com
Cayce Police Department hoping someone will recognize a burglary suspect
Cayce, SC 11/22/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they believe was involved in the Alight Apartments burglary that occurred on October 26, 2022. Police say that the victim of this crime did not see the suspect until he was burglarizing her apartment. At that time, she immediately called 911 and officers from the Cayce PD responded.
WIS-TV
Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of a man found deceased in the Monetta area near a pond this afternoon. The victim has been identified as Zonnie T. Cyrus, 22, of Ridge Spring, SC. His death is currently being investigated by the Coroner’s...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies search for missing man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106...
WLTX.com
Cayce Police discover deadly crash while on patrol
CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is working to determine how a crash happened overnight, leaving one person dead and another injured. According to a spokesperson for the department, Cayce officers were on patrol just after midnight on Saturday when they discovered what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway.
Comments / 0