Lexington, SC

wach.com

One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

One dead in fatal collision on Charleston Highway in Cayce early Saturday

Cayce, SC 11/20/2022 (Paul Kirby) – One person died, and another was injured following a single-vehicle collision in the City of Cayce early Saturday. According to the Cayce Police Department, the collision happened just after midnight on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The police said that their officers were conducting...
CAYCE, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol urges caution during Thanksgiving travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers headed out on the road this Thanksgiving to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. In anticipation of heavy traffic, drivers can also expect to share the road with increased law enforcement for the travel period that begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Single vehicle accident in Cayce leaves one dead, one injured

Cayce Police Officers were conducting proactive patrol around midnight Saturday when they saw what appeared to be a single vehicle accident. According to the police department, the vehicle was located near Circle Dr. and Charleston Hwy and was upside down. Two occupants had been ejected from the vehicle. One passenger...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Riverland Park home destroyed by fire Saturday morning in Cayce

Cayce, SC 11/20/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The City of Cayce Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-family home on Brookcliff Drive in the Riverland Park neighborhood in the City of Cayce Saturday. Even though Cayce’s Fire Department arrived quickly, they discovered that the brick home was already heavily involved in fire when they arrived.
CAYCE, SC
WLTX.com

19-year-old killed in crash near Lexington identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a teen is dead and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Lexington County late Thursday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Old Cherokee and Wise Ferry roads just west of Lexington.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Chick-fil-A-Supply Center coming to Lexington County Industrial Park

Lexington County, SC 11/22/2022 – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs. Founded in 2020, Chick-fil-A Supply supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network and allows the company to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Cayce Police Department hoping someone will recognize a burglary suspect

Cayce, SC 11/22/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they believe was involved in the Alight Apartments burglary that occurred on October 26, 2022. Police say that the victim of this crime did not see the suspect until he was burglarizing her apartment. At that time, she immediately called 911 and officers from the Cayce PD responded.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of a man found deceased in the Monetta area near a pond this afternoon. The victim has been identified as Zonnie T. Cyrus, 22, of Ridge Spring, SC. His death is currently being investigated by the Coroner’s...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies search for missing man

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Cayce Police discover deadly crash while on patrol

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is working to determine how a crash happened overnight, leaving one person dead and another injured. According to a spokesperson for the department, Cayce officers were on patrol just after midnight on Saturday when they discovered what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway.
CAYCE, SC

