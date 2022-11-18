Cayce, SC 11/22/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they believe was involved in the Alight Apartments burglary that occurred on October 26, 2022. Police say that the victim of this crime did not see the suspect until he was burglarizing her apartment. At that time, she immediately called 911 and officers from the Cayce PD responded.

