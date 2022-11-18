Read full article on original website
Two ‘Rookie’ Faves Face a Thanksgiving Threat in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
The Rookie: Feds is serving up Thanksgiving with a side of major suspense on Tuesday, November 22!. In an episode entitled “Standoff,” the team is called in to handle a hostage situation after a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving. As, as you see in the above exclusive sneak peek clip from the hour, one of the folks caught up in the crisis is none other than The Rookie‘s Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore), prompting wife Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) to jump into the rescue operation being organized by Federal Supervisory Special Agent Garza (Felix Solis).
Carey Mulligan hopes She Said will continue MeToo momentum
Carey Mulligan hopes 'She Said' will continue the momentum of the MeToo movement. The 37-year-old actress stars in the new drama movie - which explores the downfall of Harvey Weinstein - and Carey hopes that the Maria Schrader-directed film will help to shine a light on the issue. She said:...
'A beautiful family moment of love': John Bryan speaks out about 'toe-sucking' Duchess of York photos
John Bryan clams the notorious photos of him apparently "sucking" the Duchess of York's toes was a "totally innocent beautiful family moment of love". The 67-year-old businessman was famously photographed at a secluded villa in the South of France with Sarah Ferguson in August 1992, months after she had officially separated from Prince Andrew, but he insisted it wasn't a sexual moment but part of a fun "game" with the duchess' daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet recalls being taken to wilderness programme for troubled teens
Tom Hanks’ son Chet was woken up by two bouncer-style men to be taken to a wilderness programme for troubled teens. The now-32-year-old said the incident happened when he was in high school in 2008 and said his parents’ Tom and actress Rita Wilson’s earliest solution to his addiction problems was to send him to Utah.
North West Does Aunt Kylie Jenner’s Makeup In New TikTok Video: Watch
North West is already on her way to greatness! The budding makeup artist, 9, took to her shared TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian to post a fun makeover video with aunt Kylie Jenner, 25 on Tuesday, November 22. “Doing auntie KYLIE make up,” she captioned the 48 second clip, which featured TLC’s 90s hit “Creep.” In the video, Kylie sat patiently in a makeup chair wearing a pretty pair of silver heart earrings and a black robe, her hair wet and pulled back with a wide black and white headband.
‘The Woman King’ Is Now Streaming — Where & How to Watch Viola Davis Film
On the hunt for a perfect movie night film? Viola Davis‘ The Woman King may be the perfect fit for your next at-home viewing experience. The movie follows the remarkable story of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.
