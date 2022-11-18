ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota nurses set upcoming strike vote

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xm5pq_0jFytRaR00
BringMeTheNews

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association.

Two months since a historic, three-day strike saw roughly 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job, the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced they'll again be voting to authorize another potential action.

If authorized by a two-thirds majority of voting members, the strike vote set for Wednesday, Nov. 30 would allow union leaders at the negotiating table to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers.

In a statement on its website, the Twin Cities Hospitals Group, which includes Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Fairview Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, claims union leaders continue to reject offers to join hospital leaders in mediation, which the group claims is a "reasonable, fair and impartial way to find an agreement."

The union has been without a contract since June, with negotiations beginning in March. Wages have been a sticking point at the negotiating table, with tentative agreements reached on workplace safety measures and practices related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

MNA leaders have sought wage increases by 39% over the life of the next three-year contract, according to hospital leaders. As of this week, union leaders are seeking wage increases starting at 23%.

"Increases like this would cost hundreds of millions of dollars across Twin Cities Hospitals and are not economically feasible or responsible to our community members who would ultimately pay the price," the Twin Cities Hospital Group states.

The nurses' union said its working at the negotiating table to solve the crises of short-staffing, retention and care in Minnesota hospitals.

"Hospital CEOs continue to take multi-million-dollar salaries while failing to solve the retention crisis pushing nurses out of the profession, negatively impacting care for Minnesota patients," MNA states. "There is no shortage of nurses in Minnesota, but deteriorating care and working conditions are driving more nurses to leave the bedside."

If the strike is authorized and called, around 15,000 nurses could again walk off the job in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.

Comments / 1

Related
KEYC

A.G. Ellison updates on Sanford/M Health Fairview proposed merger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General is asking for public input on a proposed merger between Sanford Health and M Health Fairview. Ellison held a press conference at 11 a.m., outlining the process for public feedback and updates to the office’s investigation into the merger under state and federal law.
SAINT PAUL, MN
William Davis

Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

RSV, flu causing crunch at Minnesota hopsitals

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota hospitals are in a crunch from RSV and other seasonal respiratory illnesses, and top pediatricians are asking parents to consider alternatives to emergency room visits for children who are only mildly ill. Doctor Will Nicholson, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, says runny nose, cough, a fever, or feeling run down are fairly common symptoms. He says “however, if the child starts to show other signs of respiratory distress, then you want to seek care more urgently." Nicholson says a talk with a clinic triage nurse or an e-visit to assess symptoms is a good way for parents to decide on a prudent course of care.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota’s bragging rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota medical community addresses spike in child respiratory illnesses ahead of holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS -- With RSV and flu cases on the rise, doctors from across the state have advice for families ahead of the holidays. The latest numbers from late last week show more than 180 RSV hospitalizations in the Twin Cities metro area, most of them children. Medical experts say the widespread respiratory illnesses in children -- such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- are causing congestion in urgent cares, clinics and emergency departments. Increased hospitalizations have led to medication shortages, too. School districts are also reporting high rates of absenteeism. RELATED: RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota has avoided a fall COVID surge, but the flu and RSV remain

People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues

This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

The Asia Mall Takes Root in Eden Prairie

The long-awaited Asia Mall marked its soft opening with a celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Eden Prairie earlier this month. Along with an Asian cultural fashion show and a traditional Vietnamese lion dance, the event featured a procession of speeches from many Minnesota dignitaries, including U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Eden Prairie mayor Ron Case.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Will Minnesota’s $12B budget surplus hold up?

Minnesota has a *projected* 12-billion-dollar budget surplus which the 2022 legislature couldn’t decide how to use — but the question is, how much of it will still be there when lawmakers get a new economic forecast in a few weeks? Clark Goldenrod with the Minnesota Budget Project says the 7-or-so billion in the current two-year budget cycle is fairly sure — but much less certain is the forecast five-billion-dollar surplus for the following two years:
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Daily

Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers

University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment

Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy