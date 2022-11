WARSAW — Yoder and Payton Cabe combined for 21 points, as host River View rallied past Licking Valley for a 30-28 win on Tuesday. Yoder had four points in the first quarter, as the Lady Bears and Panthers were tied at 6 through one, and Cabe scored six of her 10 points in the second quarter to put them up 14-13 at the half.

NEWARK, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO