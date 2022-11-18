Read full article on original website
Related
Camila Cabello Is in on the Joke — and Responds to Viral 'Quismois' White House Performance
The "Bam Bam" singer responded to a series of social media posts making fun of the way she pronounces "Christmas" Camila Cabello is having the last laugh this Christmas ... or should we say quismois? In a video shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter hilariously responded to fans who've flooded the internet with memes about how she pronounced "Christmas" during her White House performance last year. In the video, she poked fun at the memes by coaching herself on "phrasing." While in character as a vocal coach,...
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit — and Shouts Out Blake Lively!
Taylor Swift may have skipped the American Music Awards carpet, but she made up for it inside the event Taylor Swift is stepping into a new style era — and a winning streak. The superstar singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards wearing a plunging, '70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. She teamed the disco-ready look with retro side-swept waves, her signature red lip and Vram and Nouvel Heritage jewelry. Swift, 32, has already taken home the AMAs for favorite pop album, for Red (Taylor's Version),...
People
356K+
Followers
59K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0